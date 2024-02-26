Top-5: On his return to Chicago, Patrick Kane scores the winning goal

Sunday, Feb. 25:
The day the NHL got its first 100-point scorer of 2023-24 and the night we watched Patrick Kane score the overtime winner in his return to Chicago. #NHLStats: https://t.co/V3npp39RHP pic.twitter.com/pUTiwzu4jv
– NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 26, 2024
– Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) February 25, 2024
Can you really blame him? After all, he’s from Chicago.
TWO curtain calls for Showtime in Chicago
What a tribute for Patrick Kane in his return to the United Center pic.twitter.com/rHRro7P8u3
– B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) February 25, 2024
PATRICK KANE IN OVERTIME!!!
A Hollywood scenario #LGRW pic.twitter.com/Ssm79RCILP
– NHL (@NHL_EN) February 26, 2024
DEBRINCAT FROM KANE IN CHICAGO pic.twitter.com/QB3pLp4RMI
– B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) February 26, 2024
The Coyotes will be the Canadiens’ next opponents tomorrow.
André Tourigny’s team isn’t exactly on a winning streak. Yesterday, they collapsed in overtime against the Winnipeg Jets.
#Yotes winless in their last 12 now (0-10-2)…
Record for the longest losing streak is 18, by the way (Penguins in 2003-04 and Sabres in 2020-21)
– NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) February 26, 2024
KYLE CONNOR WINS IT!
That’s back-to-back @Energizer overtime winners for @KyleConnor and the @NHLJets! pic.twitter.com/xaKkcSMpvy
– NHL (@NHL) February 26, 2024
The team’s first trio of Connor, Mark Scheifele and Gabe Vilardi finished the game with eight points.
3. Rangers’ winning streak halted at 10
The New York Rangers were on a winning streak. They hadn’t lost since January 26 and had won their last 10 games.
Not the return to Columbus that Blue Jackets legend Jonathan Quick had hoped for this time pic.twitter.com/tZmSMjqc8B
– B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) February 26, 2024
Emil Bemström scores in his Penguins debut making it 4-2 Pittsburgh! pic.twitter.com/1wUYpQm04c
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 25, 2024
Late in the second period, Philly tied the game and John Tortorella’s reaction was comical.
The Flyers just tied the game and Torts looked SHOCKED pic.twitter.com/za8giGeP1C
– B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) February 25, 2024
Torts may have found it less funny when Kris Letang scored the opponent’s seventh and winning goal.
Pittsburgh goal!
Scored by Kris Letang with 04:47 remaining in the 3rd period.
Assisted by Rickard Rakell and Sidney Crosby.
Pittsburgh: 7
Philadelphia: 5#PHIvsPIT #LetsGoPens #LetsGoFlyers pic.twitter.com/Lzzbp2ZZSX
– NHL Goals (@nhl_goal_bot) February 25, 2024
Lauzon and Carrick shake it up! #Preds #FlyTogether pic.twitter.com/n1a1RA0Lp4
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) February 26, 2024
Overtime
– Connor Bedard’s big check on Kane. Bedard arrived at the game wearing a Chelios jersey.
Connor Bedard lays a body check on Patrick Kane pic.twitter.com/8qodBx0Xk3
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 26, 2024
– After the game, Kane said he would have gone after the youngster if he didn’t have a “bubble” in his face.
Patrick Kane comments on Connor Bedards hit on him LOL
(via: @NBCSChicago) pic.twitter.com/kN4s8Nz33l
– BarDown (@BarDown) February 26, 2024
– Really?
Two octopuses on the ice… in Chicago!!! pic.twitter.com/WT42X2cqgj
– RDS (@RDSca) February 26, 2024
– Scheifele, Kucherov and Crosby put on a show.
– Four games on the bill tonight.