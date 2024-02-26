Skip to content
Top-5: On his return to Chicago, Patrick Kane scores the winning goal
Top-5: On his return to Chicago, Patrick Kane scores the winning goal
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
Last night, seven NHL games were on the schedule.

Earlier in the day, Nikita Kucherov reached the 100-point plateau.

Here are the rest of the highlights:

1. Patrick Kane scores the winning goal on his return to Chicago

Last night was Chris Chelios night in Chicago. Before the game, the Blackhawks honored their former defenseman.

He confessed that when he was traded to the (Montreal) Blackhawks, it was the happiest day of his life.

Can you really blame him? After all, he’s from Chicago.

Another who was honored was Patrick Kane. And the Hawks paid tribute to him twice.

He was back in Illinois for the first time since his trade.

And it was he who scored the winning goal in overtime.

What a finish!

But before that goal, he was an accomplice to the goal of Alex DeBrincat, another former Hawks.

Final score: 3-2 in overtime.

2. A 12th straight loss for the Coyotes

The Coyotes will be the Canadiens’ next opponents tomorrow.

André Tourigny’s team isn’t exactly on a winning streak. Yesterday, they collapsed in overtime against the Winnipeg Jets.

12th consecutive defeat for the team.

For Winnipeg, Kyle Connor scored two goals, including the overtime winner.

The team’s first trio of Connor, Mark Scheifele and Gabe Vilardi finished the game with eight points.

Note that Sean Monahan was ill and had to miss the game.

3. Rangers’ winning streak halted at 10

The New York Rangers were on a winning streak. They hadn’t lost since January 26 and had won their last 10 games.

But yesterday, they came up against an in-form Blue Jackets. Columbus won 4-2.

In his return to Columbus, Jonathan Quick lost. Still, he stopped 37 of 41 shots.

His counterpart Elvis Merzlikins was equally busy. The Latvian stopped 38 of the 40 shots he faced.

In the win, Johnny Gaudreau, Dmitri Voronkov, Jack Roslovic and Kirill Marchenko each collected two points.

4. A first goal for Emil Bemstrom in Pittsburgh

When the Canadiens were in Pittsburgh last week, the Penguins made a transaction.

They acquired Emil Bemstrom in return for Alex Nylander.

Yesterday, Bemstrom scored his first goal for the Penguins, in his first game.

The Pens and Flyers battled it out in a crazy game.

Final score: 7-6 Pittsburgh.

Late in the second period, Philly tied the game and John Tortorella’s reaction was comical.

Torts may have found it less funny when Kris Letang scored the opponent’s seventh and winning goal.

5. Fifth straight win for the Predators

The Nashville Predators are on a winning streak. Last Saturday, however, they began what promised to be a difficult journey. First, they were in St. Louis.

Then Vegas, Los Angeles, San Jose and Anaheim were the next destinations. Nashville won every game. This is the first time in its history that the team has won five consecutive games during a trip.

Yesterday, a 4-2 victory over the poor Ducks.

In a hotly contested game, Jeremy Lauzon and Sam Carrick threw down the gloves.

On the winning side, Filip Forsberg and Dante Fabbro collected two points each.

Goaltender Kevin Lankinen was brilliant, stopping 29 pucks.

Overtime

– Connor Bedard’s big check on Kane. Bedard arrived at the game wearing a Chelios jersey.

– After the game, Kane said he would have gone after the youngster if he didn’t have a “bubble” in his face.

– Really?

– Scheifele, Kucherov and Crosby put on a show.

(Credit: NHL.com )

– Four games on the bill tonight.

(Credit: Google)

