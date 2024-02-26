The Maple Leafs’ unknown who makes his mark

Bobby McMann, a Toronto Maple Leafs support player, has been one of the group’s key players since the start of Toronto’s six-game winning streak.

From @tsnjamesduthie, @cherylpounder, @odognine2 & @DarrenDreger – Discussing the Leafs’ dominant win over the Golden Knights, how Matthews keeps finding ways to score goals and Toronto’s supporting cast shining during their six-game winning streak: https://t.co/EeBORCIg1m pic.twitter.com/jESoywgG0F — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) February 23, 2024

Despite playing on the third unit, with John Tavares at center, McMann has been racking up points, collecting no less than seven (four goals and three assists) in his last five games.But who is this McMann? A 27-year-old fringe player who has never been drafted by an NHL team, and has only 42 games under his belt in the Bettman circuit. This year, he registered 17 points, including nine goals, in 32 games.

That said, on Thursday night, the Leafs crushed the mighty Vegas Golden Knights 7-2, and in the process, Auston Matthews, the NHL’s flavor of the moment, scored his 52nd goal of the campaign.

Max Domi (two goals), Mitch Marner (two assists) and Pontus Holmberg (one goal and one assist) were also in evidence in this convincing success, in which even Ryan Reaves got involved in the right way.

Reaves is known as a matamore, but when he manages his emotions well, he’s able to give his club some good moments. In this win over the Knights, he collected one assist, handed out four checks and posted a plus-2 rating.

Ryan Reaves 12:40 last night with an assist, four hits and plus-two. Gotta commend the guy when he’s contributing if slagging him when he’s not. — Damien Cox (@DamoSpin) February 23, 2024

Everyone contributes to the Leafs, except the captain of the troops… John Tavares has collected just three points in the last five games, which is clearly not enough for a player of his calibre.

The Leafs have just played two games in 24 hours. They’ll be back in action on Saturday, when they travel to Denver to face the Avalanche and Nathan MacKinnon.