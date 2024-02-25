Ryan Whitney: Senators could “maybe” trade Brady Tkachuk

It’s been the same story in Ottawa for the past few years.

The Senators have the talent (on paper) to be one of the NHL’s very good clubs…

But they simply can’t live up to expectations. And that’s been the case for too long.

But the Ottawa outfit is having a good time. They’ve won seven of their last ten games (7-2-1)… But at the time of writing, Jacques Martin’s team still finds itself 15 points behind the Red Wings and a playoff spot in the East.

We’ve said it before and we’ll keep saying it until we see concrete results, but “something’s got to give” in Ottawa for the Sens to finally be able to see the light at the end of the tunnel.

Could it be through a major transaction? I say that, because Ryan Whitney shared on Twitter/X that he’s heard whispers that the Sens might “maybe” trade Brady Tkachuk in order to stir the soup a bit :

The sens have something cooking right now. Rumor Boys hearing that Ottawa would maybe move Brady Tkachuk. Can’t believe it though because no one could be that dumb. 9 points out of playoffs with 2 games in hand https://t.co/EF5FdrXzT0 – Ryan Whitney (@ryanwhitney6) February 25, 2024

It’s hard to believe this could be the right decision.

Brady Tkachuk is the Senators’ captain, but he’s also the heart and soul of the club.

He’s the one who shows up for every game, and he’s the one who sets the example for his teammates…

Even though he’s only 24. We’re talking about a true leader in the bedroom, but also on the ice.

On the other side of the mountain, the American threatened to leave Ottawa if he wasn’t named captain a few years ago.

That’s one of the reasons why his latest contract negotiations were so complicated…

All this to say that, ultimately, it’s going to take a bit of willpower on Tkachuk’s part if he (really) wants to be traded to another team.

And if there is a deal, one might also wonder how it would be received in Ottawa, where Tkachuk is a fan favourite.

It’s an interesting idea, at least.

In gusto

– Nick Suzuki makes the list.

Point per game leaders in February (min. 6 games): 2.20 – Connor McDavid (180pt pace)

2.11 – Mitchell Marner (173pt pace)

2.00 – Kirill Kaprizov (164pt pace)

1.90 – Auston Matthews (156pt pace)

1.75 – Matthew Tkachuk (144pt pace)

1.71 – Travis Konecny (141pt pace)

1.70 – William… pic.twitter.com/2CANXkbW4d – Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) February 25, 2024

– To be continued.

As mentioned by @FriedgeHNIC on @hockeynight, there are two teams interested in acquiring both Seeler and Walker. I wonder about #TexasHockey, who have been linked to Walker, per @TheFourthPeriod. I’m told the price to acquire both defensemen is a 1st and 2nd round pick. – Anthony Di Marco (@ADiMarco25) February 25, 2024

– The guys had some fun this morning.

Juraj & Kaiden & Joshua at the Habs skills competition today pic.twitter.com/OJqtFZjWH6 – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) February 25, 2024

Arber & Nick & Cole at the Habs skills competition today pic.twitter.com/1SgrJRQUSR – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) February 25, 2024

– He’s incredible.