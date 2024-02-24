Nicolas Deslauriers and Matt Rempe fight it out for fight of the year

Where were you when 6’1″ 33 year old Nicolas Deslauriers took down 6’7″ 21 year old Matt Rempe at the Farg? #Flyers pic.twitter.com/VCdNuzdBn4 – Flyers Nation (@FlyersNation) February 24, 2024

REMPE AMD DESLAURIERS DROP THE GLOVES pic.twitter.com/8aJvbo57Zs – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) February 24, 2024

This afternoon, the Rangers and Flyers faced off in a game of great importance to both teams. They were trying to distance themselves from their closest pursuers, in first and third place respectively in the Metropolitan.Right from the warm-up, we could expect a hotly contested match.Nicolas Deslauriers probably invited Matt Rempe to throw in the gloves later on.And as fate would have it, the two fought out THE battle of the year.Maybe even the decade.

I got a concussion just watching the fight….

Rempe may only have four games of NHL experience, but he’s no slouch. Facing Deslauriers, even if he’s six inches shorter than you, is no mean feat.

In fact, since his big-league debut, he’s been busy. In his very first appearance, at the most recent Winter Classic, the 6’7″ giant danced with Matt Martin, who is no easy opponent either…

Two games later, he was kicked out of the game for a hit on Nathan Bastian of the Devils. Bastian’s name was recently placed on the injured list.

What an NHL debut week for Matt Rempe: – Fought Matt Martin in his debut at the Stadium Series

– Ejected for a hit on Nathan Bastian

– Fought Nick Deslauriers pic.twitter.com/S6STmpkwXh – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) February 24, 2024

For those who wanted to know: yes, Arber Xhekaj and the Canadiens will face the New York Rangers between now and the end of the season.

On April 7, 7 p.m., get your popcorn ready and invite your friends, because the fight of the night will take place at Madison Square Garden. Looking forward to it. They’d better not disappoint. Let’s hope that by then, the two haven’t been ceded to their respective club-schools…

Gossip

– Victory for Montreal.

LPHF: a hat trick for Dalton in a Montreal victory https://t.co/lxKmZcREUQ – TVA Sports (@TVASports) February 24, 2024

– Ouch.

#Isles are 1-3-2 in their last 6. Doesn’t look like Patrick Roy is the answer there… – NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) February 24, 2024

