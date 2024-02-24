Habs lose fifth straight game

This afternoon, the Canadiens are in New Jersey to take on the Devils. The club was trying to put an end to a four-game losing streak.For the occasion, Jayden Struble skipped his turn due to injury.Johnathan Kovacevic took his place, while Jake Allen stood in front of the Montreal net.

On the Devils’ side, the lineup had been shuffled around quite a bit since the club’s last game.

Lots of shuffling heading into this afternoon for #NJDevils ahead of facing Montreal: – Smith moved to forward

– Miller back in

– Nosek out, did not take rushes

– Tierney in …and so on: pic.twitter.com/PCcEhSKXrm – Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) February 24, 2024

Here it is in its entirety:

I’ll spare you the “highlights” of a rather boring first period and take you straight to the second, where there was plenty of action.

Early in the period, Josh Anderson had an excellent presence in the offensive zone, showing us once again the player who is capable of being a big power winger in a group of forwards.Brendan Gallagher also got in on the act, firing aon the rebound.The Devils, on the other hand, hit back shortly afterwards, as Timo Meier brought both teams back to square one.

The Montreal defense completely forgot about Meier in front of the net… and it cost them dearly.

However, the Canadiens’ first trio made sure to restore the lead shortly afterwards, when a clever pass from Cole Caufield allowed Nick Suzuki to score with a good shot.

A special mention goes to Johnathan Kovacevic, who made a wonderful pass to feed Caufield.Despite all this, the Devils managed to recreate the tie before the end of the second period.

Ondrej Palat pounced on a loose puck in the slot and took advantage of the congestion in front of the net to score his team’s second goal.

A big hit by Mike Matheson on Tyler Toffoli#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/zgXL4vWhHy – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) February 24, 2024

Jake Evans went to the room after what looked like a skate cut, but he’s back on the ice. pic.twitter.com/i9RuKZ7HEJ – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) February 24, 2024

After 40 minutes, the score was 2-2.The third period saw Mike Matheson shoulder Tyler Toffoli.A tough one, if his usual style is anything to go by.Then, the Habs nearly saw Jake Evans go down fighting, as he briefly retreated to the dressing room after a sequence in which he appeared to suffer a cut.The good news is that he only missed a few seconds: he came back very quickly.

Nick Suzuki then took a penalty, and although Jake Allen was (very) solid in front of his team’s net, he eventually gave up.

It was Nico Hischier who gave the Devils their first lead of the game.Josh Anderson came within millimeters of tying the game, but hit the post hard on a breakaway.

He’s incapable of buying a goal these days, him.

Josh Anderson hits the post on a breakaway. The curse is alive and well. It should be noted Joshua Roy made a great play in the NZ which led to the great chance. Roy’s NZ play is top-notch. pic.twitter.com/c8sqwxWD3N – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) February 24, 2024

And as Arber Xhekaj tried to recreate the tie with a slapshot, Timo Meier sacrificed himself by blocking a shot that was really powerful.

This allowed Jesper Bratt to launch a counter-attack… and taunt Mike Matheson and Jake Allen to double his team’s lead.

SHEESH JESPER BRATT pic.twitter.com/gbd8McOvr0 – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) February 24, 2024

Matheson made amends later, though, as he prevented the Devils from breaking away to score into an empty net.

His act of desperation set the stage for Nick Suzuki’s goal to close the gap.

Nick Suzuki scores his 22nd goal of the year, 2nd of the game. A nice play by Matheson kept the puck in the offensive zone. pic.twitter.com/nCX3k4ColY – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) February 24, 2024

It wasn’t enough, however, as the Devils managed to hold the fort.

A game the Habs could have won… but in the end, it was an overtime defeat for the Montreal outfit.

Overtime

Final score : 4-3 New JerseyThe Canadiens return to action on Tuesday night, when the Arizona Coyotes visit the Bell Centre.

– The fact that the game was played in the afternoon allowed Slovakia to see Juraj Slafkovský and Simon Nemec in action in prime time (it was 8 p.m. when the game started there). The match was broadcast on national TV… and looking at this video, you’d think that was the goal.

enjoy the game (for real ) message to our besties#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/2JGzXSoEm2 – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) February 24, 2024

– Still.

Brendan Gallagher’s 2nd-period goal joins Serge Savard as the 35th-highest scorer in Club history (412) Brendan Gallagher’s second-period goal ties him with Serge Savard for 35th on the Canadiens’ all-time points list at 412#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/aNfT9uCswK – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) February 24, 2024

– He may not have scored today, but he did collect two assists.

Tyler Toffoli leads the Devils in goal-scoring. He also led the Habs in goal-scoring (2020-21), and the Calgary Flames as well (2022-23). Leading 3 different teams in such a short stretch is very impressive. Mr. Consistency, with a side order of underrated goal-scoring. – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) February 24, 2024

– That’s a good one.