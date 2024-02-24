Today’s lineup
Today’s lineup#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/5C7stLYHKP
– Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) February 24, 2024
Habs lose fifth straight game
On the Devils’ side, the lineup had been shuffled around quite a bit since the club’s last game.
Lots of shuffling heading into this afternoon for #NJDevils ahead of facing Montreal:
– Smith moved to forward
– Miller back in
– Nosek out, did not take rushes
– Tierney in
…and so on: pic.twitter.com/PCcEhSKXrm
– Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) February 24, 2024
I’ll spare you the “highlights” of a rather boring first period and take you straight to the second, where there was plenty of action.
Check-moé la garnotte
Gabagoal (hashtag Sopranos)#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/4pf9jnf2qk
– Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) February 24, 2024
The Montreal defense completely forgot about Meier in front of the net… and it cost them dearly.
TIMO TIM̶E pic.twitter.com/e1N9kEfByA
– New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) February 24, 2024
However, the Canadiens’ first trio made sure to restore the lead shortly afterwards, when a clever pass from Cole Caufield allowed Nick Suzuki to score with a good shot.
dynamic duo #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/ulE8EpCbPX
– Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) February 24, 2024
Ondrej Palat pounced on a loose puck in the slot and took advantage of the congestion in front of the net to score his team’s second goal.
Pally Rally. pic.twitter.com/Fb3TISTOvG
– New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) February 24, 2024
A big hit by Mike Matheson on Tyler Toffoli#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/zgXL4vWhHy
– Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) February 24, 2024
Jake Evans went to the room after what looked like a skate cut, but he’s back on the ice. pic.twitter.com/i9RuKZ7HEJ
– Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) February 24, 2024
Nick Suzuki then took a penalty, and although Jake Allen was (very) solid in front of his team’s net, he eventually gave up.
CAPITANO. CLUTCH. pic.twitter.com/ToE2LLVngU
– New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) February 24, 2024
He’s incapable of buying a goal these days, him.
Josh Anderson hits the post on a breakaway.
The curse is alive and well.
It should be noted Joshua Roy made a great play in the NZ which led to the great chance.
Roy’s NZ play is top-notch. pic.twitter.com/c8sqwxWD3N
– Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) February 24, 2024
This allowed Jesper Bratt to launch a counter-attack… and taunt Mike Matheson and Jake Allen to double his team’s lead.
SHEESH JESPER BRATT pic.twitter.com/gbd8McOvr0
– B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) February 24, 2024
His act of desperation set the stage for Nick Suzuki’s goal to close the gap.
Nick Suzuki scores his 22nd goal of the year, 2nd of the game.
A nice play by Matheson kept the puck in the offensive zone. pic.twitter.com/nCX3k4ColY
– Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) February 24, 2024
It wasn’t enough, however, as the Devils managed to hold the fort.
A game the Habs could have won… but in the end, it was an overtime defeat for the Montreal outfit.
Overtime
– The fact that the game was played in the afternoon allowed Slovakia to see Juraj Slafkovský and Simon Nemec in action in prime time (it was 8 p.m. when the game started there). The match was broadcast on national TV… and looking at this video, you’d think that was the goal.
enjoy the game (for real )
message to our besties#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/2JGzXSoEm2
– Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) February 24, 2024
– Still.
Brendan Gallagher’s 2nd-period goal joins Serge Savard as the 35th-highest scorer in Club history (412)
Brendan Gallagher’s second-period goal ties him with Serge Savard for 35th on the Canadiens’ all-time points list at 412#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/aNfT9uCswK
– Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) February 24, 2024
– He may not have scored today, but he did collect two assists.
Tyler Toffoli leads the Devils in goal-scoring.
He also led the Habs in goal-scoring (2020-21), and the Calgary Flames as well (2022-23).
Leading 3 different teams in such a short stretch is very impressive.
Mr. Consistency, with a side order of underrated goal-scoring.
– Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) February 24, 2024
– That’s a good one.
Marc Denis: “The best news for the Habs is probably that the 2-on-1 sequence was started by Chris Tierney.”
I laughed!
– Marc-Olivier Beaudoin (@MOBeaudoin1) February 24, 2024