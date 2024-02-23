Skip to content
News

Top-5: The Blues score 3 goals in 32 seconds and take the opportunity to taunt Patrick Roy
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Top-5: The Blues score 3 goals in 32 seconds and take the opportunity to taunt Patrick Roy
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
There was plenty of action last night in the NHL.

Martin St-Louis’ men lost in Pittsburgh, in a game that saw Jayden Struble injured. That said, 10 other games were presented elsewhere in the league:

1: Islanders need to turn around

The Islanders haven’t been able to be consistent since the start of the season.

Lou Lamoriello tried to stir things up by hiring Patrick Roy, an intense coach because he’s so passionate… But it’s not working out.

At least, last night, the Isles didn’t look like a club that had its destiny in its own hands.

The New York outfit fired 38 shots at Jordan Binnington’s net, but were never able to capitalize on their scoring chances.

On the other hand…

The Blues scored three goals in the space of 32 seconds early in the second period, and never looked back:

Patrick Roy wasn’t necessarily the happiest guy in the world to see his club give up three goals in such a short space of time…

And the Blues took the opportunity to taunt him a bit on social networks, posting a photo of him on X / Twitter where it reads “Patrick Roy is not happy:

The Islanders trailed by three goals (3-0) with just over ten minutes left in the game…

And that’s when Patrick Roy had the audacity to pull his goalie to try and create something.

The strategy didn’t work, Pavel Buchnevich completed his hat-trick in an empty net and the Blues won 4-0 :

2: It’s starting to become a habit

These days, when the Leafs are in action…

It almost means we’re going to see Auston Matthews score a goal. And last night’s game was no different.

Firstly, the Leafs outshot the Golden Knights 7-3, and Mitch Marner stood out with two assists.

Secondly… we must mention Matthews, who took advantage of a beautiful pass in the slot to score his 52nd goal of the season:

It will be interesting to see whether the American forward can keep up the pace between now and the end of the season.

Because, as it is… He’s on track to score 76 goals.

That’s really impressive.

3: What a great moment for Cody Hodgson

After the 2015-2016 season, Cody Hodgson was forced to retire due to a diagnosis of malignant hyperthermia.

You never want to see that in the sports world or in life in general, we agree….

But Hodgson made his return to hockey this year, playing with the Nashville Predators club team.

This is where it gets really cool.

The right-handed forward scored yesterday in his club’s victory… A first goal for him at professional level in eight years.

It must really have been a special moment for the man who missed so many years of activity :

4: Jacob Markstrom establishes himself as one of the best Swedish goalies in history

The Flames faced a tough challenge last night, as the Bruins visited Calgary.

Jacob Markstrom put in a fine performance, stopping 32 of the 34 shots he faced to help his club win in overtime.

Nazem Kadri was the hero in overtime, as the match ended 3-2.

Markstrom earned his 211th career victory, placing him second in NHL history among Swedish goalkeepers:

5: Great Patrick Kane

Nathan MacKinnon scored his 34th goal of the season as the Avalanche visited the Red Wings last night…

But in the game, which ended 2-1 in overtime, it was Patrick Kane’s winning goal that made the headlines this morning.

The former Blackhawk closed the books in overtime with a classic goal…

And the Wings commentator had a field day after Detroit’s win:

This is an important win for the Red Wings, who are trying to hold on to a playoff spot.

They sit in 1st Wild Card spot in the East, one point behind the Lightning and six points behind the Caps, Devils and Islanders.

The race will be interesting to follow from now until the end of the season.

Extension

– Phew.

– Great performance by the young goalkeeper.

– Rangers are hot.

– We don’t see this every day.

– Nice goal for Laffy.

– He had quite a night at work.

– Sebastian Aho is so good.

– 10th straight game with at least one point for Ovi.

– He’s pretty good too.

– He’s not getting any younger.

– Great moment for Zachary Bolduc.

– Top scorers of the night :

(Credit: NHL.com)

– Three games today in the NHL.

(Credit: Google)

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share

Related articles

More Content