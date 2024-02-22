The Habs powerless against the Pittsburgh Penguins

White has played a total of 303 games in the NHL → https://t.co/iVTRkD6kFp
Today’s big news from the Montreal Canadiens is Colin White’s claim to the waivers, in turn sending Brandon Gignac to the ballot.
In the Penguins’ case, they had just one win in their last six games, prior to tonight’s match.
Here’s the lineup the Habs were fielding for the showdown:
Martin St-Louis’ team got off to a good start, buzzing around the opposition’s territory.
Unfortunately, a few minutes after the Habs defenseman’s goal, Letang made up for it and brought everyone back to square one with a shot from the point.
The shot didn’t even appear to be on target at first, but Cayden Primeau redirected the shot into his net as he tried to block it with his shield.
And Mike Sullivan’s team wouldn’t stop there.
Seconds after Rust’s goal, Drew O’Connor doubled the lead.
The sequence seemed rather innocuous, but he seems to have injured his groin, although I’m far from a doctor. I’m a bit worried about his Achilles heel too…
Not much here, but this is where Struble got hurt.
After withdrawing Primeau in favor of a sixth forward, Letang cleared the puck from deep in his own territory and confirmed his team’s victory with his second goal of the game.
Montreal’s next game is against the New Jersey Devils on Saturday afternoon.
Overtime
In contrast to his last few games, especially his last one, Arber Xhekaj had a tough game. He was responsible for several turnovers, some of which gave the Penguins scoring chances. If he wants to keep his place on the Habs defensive brigade, he’ll have to get his act together quickly. Especially with youngsters David Reinbacher and Lane Hutson likely to join the organization at the end of the season, either in Laval or Montreal.