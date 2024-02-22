Elliotte Friedman opens door to Erik Karlsson’s return to Ottawa

Friedman adds the second Karlsson was traded from the Sens people in Ottawa told him that this isn’t over and there will be a day when Karlsson returns, so that makes him think. Also adds that if PIT wants to get younger, moving EK back to Ottawa is one way to do it.
– NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) February 22, 2024
I mentioned it in my most recent article, but the Penguins are aging and don’t have a great future.
Elliotte Friedman has opened the door to Karlsson’s eventual return to Ottawa.
When the Swede was traded to the Sharks by the Sens, people in Ottawa told him it wasn’t necessarily over.
And with Daniel Alfredsson behind the bench, perhaps the defenseman would like to reunite with his former teammate. The two have a great relationship – I can attest to that, having served them on several occasions at the Royal Ottawa Golf Club, a private golf club, this summer.
We know that the team from the nation’s capital wants to win, but isn’t having the best of seasons. I wonder how much the acquisition of another offensive defenseman would solve the team’s problems…
Even though a few transactions have already taken place (Sean Monahan and Elias Lindholm), we’re in for quite an eventful trade deadline. From a hockey fan’s perspective, at least that’s how it looks.
Because my colleague Maxime Truman is right: for a Habs fan, it’s not even worth being active on social media that day…
With injuries to Mark Stone ($9.5 million) and Mikhail Sergachev ($8.5 million), both teams will be able to use this credit to add players equal to or close to this amount. That’s what Darren Dreger and Pierre LeBrun told Insider Trading. Nikita Kucherov 2.0 for the playoffs. We know that the Tampa Bay defenseman will miss the rest of the regular season, and in Stone’s case, he’s being evaluated on a weekly basis, which isn’t a good sign.
History repeats itself for the captain…
And let’s not forget the New Jersey Devils, who have been very active in the Markstrom deal. And with Dougie Hamilton ($9M) on the LTIR, they could make a move.
In bursts
– Not the Habs.
Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/u9XDgGBTVC
– BarDown (@BarDown) February 23, 2024
– Legendary.
https://t.co/aIxhtJ1NO8 pic.twitter.com/ygcz9Hiaoy
– /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) February 23, 2024
– Well done.
Defending champion Cameron Norrie goes on to Riohttps://t.co/CIrWgLjOiM
– RDS (@RDSca) February 23, 2024