Here’s how much the Canadiens’ forwards fail to score (apart from the first trio)

In February, the Canadiens have a total of 11 games on the menu. He already has eight games under his belt.

The result? A 2-6 record, including six losses in their last seven games. I don’t think I need to tell you that Martin St-Louis and the coaching staff aren’t happy about that.

But management is… #Tanking

Sens win + #CH loss = OTT moves up the standings, MTL improves its lottery ticket! pic.twitter.com/KVC2HKZDbE – Marc-Olivier Beaudoin (@MOBeaudoin1) February 23, 2024

We often wonder if the Habs have improved this season. But the reality is that, no, the club hasn’t necessarily progressed, since it’s at exactly the same level as last year.

The Habs have 52 points (22-27-8) after 57 games this season. 26th in the NHL. This time last year, the Habs also had 52 points (24-29-4) after 57 games. 26th in the NHL. Consistency! – J-F Chaumont (@JFChaumontLNH) February 23, 2024

In both 2022-2023 and 2023-2024, after 57 games, the Habs had 52 points, good for 26th in the NHL.

Of course, the absence of Kirby Dach changes the game, but the fact remains that the Habs, once again this season, don’t have a good hockey line-up.

Why not? Not least because good teams have depth.

The Habs have none. They have a fiery first trio (which has been quieter for the past two games, that said), but after that, they don’t have the depth to hope to win games.

The club has 156 goals this season, good for 27th in the league. Of these, 38 belong to the various defensemen who have played in Montreal this season… and 51 belong to the guys on the first trio. That’s still less than Auston Matthews’ 52, but still.

10 in his last 5… Auston Matthews. pic.twitter.com/YDqtd8VdV8 – Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) February 23, 2024

That means 67 goals this season for the Habs have been scored by someone other than a defenseman, Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield or Juraj Slafkovsky. I know Slaf didn’t spend the whole season on the first line (nor did Caufield, for that matter), but it’s still something.

In 52 games, that’s barely more than one goal per game for all the other forwards combined.

In the last two games, no striker has scored. And since the beginning of February, we’ve been below the one-goal-per-game mark for forwards not on the first trio.

We’re talking about six goals in eight games for these guys, four goals for the defensemen and 14 goals for the first trio. This gives a total of 24 goals and an average of three goals per game for the club.

February 6, Capitals (win): Suzuki, Suzuki, Pezzetta, Slafkovsky, Slafkovsky

February 10, Stars: Suzuki, Slafkovsky

February 11, Blues: Suzuki, Armia

February 13, Ducks (win): Evans, Suzuki, Suzuki, Slafkovsky, Gignac

February 15, Rangers: Evans, Slafkovsky, Caufield, Caufield

February 17, Capitals: Xhekaj, Newhook, Suzuki

February 21, Sabres: Xhekaj, Struble

February 22, Penguins: Matheson

Note that in the Habs’ two wins of the month (February 6 and February 13), the first trio scored seven of their 14 goals. I see a more than direct correlation between their production and the wins.

We know that the club, which has lost four games in a row for the first time this season, has abnormally high production from its defensemen, but the fact is clear: the depth players up front need to step up. The pressure is on.

Given that the Habs have the toughest schedule in the league for the rest of the season(according to my good friend Tankathon), it’s going to be time for some guys to get the message.

And I don’t think I need to name names.

Some of the remaining Habs opponents in their final 25 games: Florida Panthers 2x

Tampa Bay Lightning 2x

Carolina Hurricanes 2x

Toronto Maple Leafs 2x

Boston Bruins

Colorado Avalanche

Edmonton Oilers

Vancouver Canucks

New York Rangers pic.twitter.com/AlpQHk6ugj – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) February 23, 2024

In gusto

– Good news.

Sean Farrell is on a trio completed by Riley Kidney and Jan Mysak this morning. All signs point to his return to action tonight after nearly 2 months away. – Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) February 23, 2024

– Who will be leaving?

Could the Habs move one of their young defensemen? @DarrenDreger joined @mckennaconor and @ShaunStarr78 with more: https://t.co/PdiG8Jhgwb – TSN 690 Montreal (@TSN690) February 23, 2024

– Two members of the Habs were watching the Kings and Preds yesterday.

The fans may be having trouble getting in the building in LA but the scouts haven’t. Largest gathering of season for NSH-LAK: CHI (2) NYR (2) MTL (2) BOS CBJ DAL EDM FLA VGK MIN WPG NJD PHI TBL CGY – Dennis Bernstein (@DennisTFP) February 23, 2024

– Injury: Cole Caufield avoids the worst. [TVAS]

– What will the Islanders do?