Coyotes: Adam Ruzicka films himself with cocaine

In the “not strong, chief” category this morning: Adam Ruzicka.

The Arizona Coyotes member posted a video on Instagram to demonstrate just how far back he was sitting when the judging was handed out, if you know what I mean.Why do I say that?

Because in his story, the Coyotes player posted a video of himself with cocaine and with other “toys” that aren’t exactly meant for kids, let’s say.

This video is from Adam Ruzicka’s story on Instagram. He is a member of the Arizona Coyotes. But it might not be for a long time. Credit to: @kamil_schreiber. pic.twitter.com/oSICPSltwz – Andy & Rono (@ARHockeyStats) February 23, 2024

Ouch.

I went to check and let’s just say you won’t exactly be surprised to learn that no, the video no longer exists. The player chose to remove it quickly, which makes sense.

After all, he couldn’t afford to keep it, we agree.

I wonder who called the player to ask him to remove the video. Are the Coyotes, who didn’t need another controversy, already aware and on the case?

You’d think so.

It’s worth noting that the Habs had the chance, like everyone else, to claim the Slovak in the waivers last month. The fact that he’s a center and a compatriot of Juraj Slafkovsky’s was thought to make him a candidate.

It was the Arizona Coyotes who asked for Adam Ruzicka. The Canadiens preferred to pass. – Marc Antoine Godin (@MAGodin) January 25, 2024

But in the end, no.

Let’s just say that to have a more successful stint in Montreal than Ruzicka’s in Arizona, Colin White simply has to play hockey and stay away from the same substances.

In bursts

And no matter how well he plays, the Habs will have earned their keep.

