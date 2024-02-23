David Reinbacher asked to train twice as hard as planned

David Reinbacher has been in the news a lot this season, but not as much as if he’d stayed in Quebec. After all, the Canadiens’ first pick in 2023 is playing in Switzerland, and it’s not as easy to keep track of him.

The Habs decided to go that route this year for their prospect. Was it the right decision?At first glance, you might think not. After all, his club is bad, and Kloten has had three coaches during the season . One might think that the defender would have been better off in Laval.

That said, perhaps being in an environment he already knew – and away from the pressure of Montreal – was better for him. Maybe he developed his ability to adapt more effectively than if he’d been playing in Laval, for example.

These are intangibles and we don’t know.

I’m talking about his ability to adapt, because this year he needed to adapt en masse. As I said earlier in the text, he’s had three coaches this season, so he’s had to adapt.

And, as he told Guillaume Lefrançois (La Presse), that means he’s tried to become a player who’s easy to coach.

Reinbacher redoubles – literally – his efforts

Another advantage of the Swiss calendar is that there are fewer matches on the menu. This means he can train a little more regularly, which is good for a youngster like Reinbacher.

And he’s benefiting from this in doubles. And why? Because he trains twice a day on several occasions.

I do it every other day, when we’re not playing. It was my idea. – David Reinbacher

Once in a while, he jumps on the rink for a second full session, as he wants to make up for the time lost following an injury sustained at the start of the season.

He has to watch out for fatigue, but he’s obviously hungry, which is a good thing.

Let’s not forget that his stay in Switzerland is coming to an end. The season is drawing to a close, and when it does, we can expect him to land in the Laval Rocket dressing room to finish off the season.

It remains to be seen when, but that’s another story.

If he has to play one less series, he might get to Laval sooner

96M on the table for the forward?

According to David Pagnotta, the Vancouver Canucks have offered F Elias Pettersson an 8-year, $12M AAV contract. This deal has not been rejected, but it also hasn't been accepted as Pettersson is seemingly focused on winning a Stanley Cup this season.

Yanni Gourde in New York?

"League sources recently told The Athletic that the Rangers have inquired with Seattle about both Yanni Gourde and Alexander Wennberg"

Well done.

Nice line-up.

The record is officially tied With an overtime win over the Océanic, Yanick Jean signs his 589th career victory!

