Skip to content
News

David Reinbacher asked to train twice as hard as planned
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
David Reinbacher asked to train twice as hard as planned
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot

David Reinbacher has been in the news a lot this season, but not as much as if he’d stayed in Quebec. After all, the Canadiens’ first pick in 2023 is playing in Switzerland, and it’s not as easy to keep track of him.

The Habs decided to go that route this year for their prospect. Was it the right decision?

At first glance, you might think not. After all, his club is bad, and Kloten has had three coaches during the season. One might think that the defender would have been better off in Laval.

That said, perhaps being in an environment he already knew – and away from the pressure of Montreal – was better for him. Maybe he developed his ability to adapt more effectively than if he’d been playing in Laval, for example.

These are intangibles and we don’t know.

I’m talking about his ability to adapt, because this year he needed to adapt en masse. As I said earlier in the text, he’s had three coaches this season, so he’s had to adapt.

And, as he told Guillaume Lefrançois (La Presse), that means he’s tried to become a player who’s easy to coach.

Another advantage of the Swiss calendar is that there are fewer matches on the menu. This means he can train a little more regularly, which is good for a youngster like Reinbacher.

And he’s benefiting from this in doubles. And why? Because he trains twice a day on several occasions.

I do it every other day, when we’re not playing. It was my idea. – David Reinbacher

Once in a while, he jumps on the rink for a second full session, as he wants to make up for the time lost following an injury sustained at the start of the season.

He has to watch out for fatigue, but he’s obviously hungry, which is a good thing.

Let’s not forget that his stay in Switzerland is coming to an end. The season is drawing to a close, and when it does, we can expect him to land in the Laval Rocket dressing room to finish off the season.

It remains to be seen when, but that’s another story.

En rafale

– 96M on the table for the forward?

– Yanni Gourde in New York?

– Well done.

– Nice line-up.

– Read more.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share

Related articles

More Content