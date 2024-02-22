Skip to content
Top-4: Auston Matthews reaches 50 goals in 54 games
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
Last night, there were only five games in the NHL.

Four, excluding the Canadiens.

Here are the results and highlights:

1. A 50th for Auston Matthews

Last night, Auston Matthews was one to watch. The Leafs were visiting Arizona and the American was at 49 goals.

That’s now a thing of the past, as he found the back of the net twice. He has now reached the 50-goal plateau in 54 games.

To go from 40 to 50 goals, he only needed nine games.

Here’s his parents’ reaction:

Toronto eventually won the match by a score of 6-3.

The team hasn’t been blanked in a long time.

2. Oilers almost back on track

Nathan MacKinnon has a 27-game home streak with at least one point.

The excellent Connor McDavid also has a fine sequence of his own. Yesterday, he picked up two assists to extend his streak to 20.

Edmonton trailed 1-4 late in the second period, but managed to tie the game.

It was Corey Perry, who also struggled, who brought everyone back to square one.

Charlie McAvoy spoiled the party in Alberta, though.

He scored a superb overtime goal to give the Bruins the win.

3. Blue Jackets let slip a 4-0 lead

In Anaheim, the Blue Jackets were just passing through.

Columbus started the game so strongly that early in the second, the club led 4-0.

Johnny Gaudreau scored a beautiful goal to double the lead.

Trailing 0-4, Troy Terry took matters into his own hands.

See for yourself:

Late in the second period, the hosts tied the game.

However, the visitors scored three more unanswered goals to win.

7-4 victory.

4. Connor Bedard insults Nick Foligno

The Flyers were in Chicago.

And they won 3-1.

Rookie goalie Samuel Ersson set the tone early with a great save.

Then, Travis Konecny extended his streak of games with at least one point to seven.

A beautiful goal.

Meanwhile, Connor Bedard insults his slower teammates.

All fun and games on the bench, despite the defeat. That’s one thing about Chicago…

Extension

– Jake DeBrusk avoids pushups. His dad told him he had to do 30 pushups if he didn’t get a point.

– Matthews’ 51st.

– Lots of Leafs fans on hand.

– Another three-point game for Troy Terry.

(Credit: NHL.com)
– 11 games on tap tonight.
(Credit: Google)

