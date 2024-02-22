Top-4: Auston Matthews reaches 50 goals in 54 games

Auston Matthews eclipsed the 50-goal mark in just 54 contests to help the @MapleLeafs extend their season-high win streak to five during a five-game Wednesday.#NHLStats: https://t.co/L2qhu1gtEd pic.twitter.com/dbP4wt4On3 – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 22, 2024

1. A 50th for Auston Matthews

Last night, there were only five games in the NHL.Here are the results and highlights:Last night, Auston Matthews was one to watch. The Leafs were visiting Arizona and the American was at 49 goals.

That’s now a thing of the past, as he found the back of the net twice. He has now reached the 50-goal plateau in 54 games.

5⃣0⃣ Auston Matthews becomes the fastest American to score 50 goals in a season! #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/Vx8UraGtRJ – NHL (@NHL_EN) February 22, 2024

To go from 40 to 50 goals, he only needed nine games.

Here’s his parents’ reaction:

Auston’s parents reaction to him becoming the fastest American player to score 50 goals in a season. pic.twitter.com/9SzwIlduoa – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 22, 2024

Toronto eventually won the match by a score of 6-3.

The team hasn’t been blanked in a long time.

That’s a lot of games. This is also the first time a team’s achieved this feat in over 30 years! pic.twitter.com/a6r5P3HK0s – NHL (@NHL) February 22, 2024

2. Oilers almost back on track

Connor McDavid pushed his home point streak to 20 games for the second time in his career (also 21 GP in 2021-22) and joined an exclusive all-time NHL list.#NHLStats: https://t.co/XgB5bimTuw pic.twitter.com/7sXhnLF0G7 – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 22, 2024

TIE GAME. SCOREY PERRY pic.twitter.com/L0VtIRNXK7 – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) February 22, 2024

3. Blue Jackets let slip a 4-0 lead

Johnny Hockey is smooth with it. pic.twitter.com/MAGgGPvfZS – NHL (@NHL) February 22, 2024

A moment of appreciation for this great individual rush from @troyterry1997. pic.twitter.com/eGaOPjbcem – NHL (@NHL) February 22, 2024

The Ducks tied the game after being down by four goals early in the second! pic.twitter.com/eRWi1Jxhti – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 22, 2024

4. Connor Bedard insults Nick Foligno

Right in the snatcher pic.twitter.com/wupUsuKBMb – Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) February 22, 2024

Konecny scores a beautiful one against the Hawks! #LetsGoFlyers pic.twitter.com/sC6Hum3Bb0 – TVA Sports (@TVASports) February 22, 2024

Nathan MacKinnon has a 27-game home streak with at least one point.The excellent Connor McDavid also has a fine sequence of his own. Yesterday, he picked up two assists to extend his streak to 20.Edmonton trailed 1-4 late in the second period, but managed to tie the game.It was Corey Perry, who also strugg led, who brought everyone back to square one.Charlie McAvoy spoiled the party in Alberta, though.He scored a superb overtime goal to give the Bruins the win.In Anaheim, the Blue Jackets were just passing through.Columbus started the game so strongly that early in the second, the club led 4-0.Johnny Gaudreau scored a beautiful goal to double the lead.Trailing 0-4, Troy Terry took matters into his own hands.See for yourself:Late in the second period, the hosts tied the game.However, the visitors scored three more unanswered goals to win.7-4 victory.The Flyers were in Chicago.And they won 3-1.Rookie goalie Samuel Ersson set the tone early with a great save.Then, Travis Konecny extended his streak of games with at least one point to seven.A beautiful goal.Meanwhile, Connor Bedard insults his slower teammates.

All fun and games on the bench, despite the defeat. That’s one thing about Chicago…

“Are you calling me slow?” A bit of mic’d up banter between Connor Bedard and Nick Foligno. pic.twitter.com/lBReqeE40W – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 22, 2024

Extension

– Jake DeBrusk avoids pushups. His dad told him he had to do 30 pushups if he didn’t get a point.

– Matthews’ 51st.

Auston Matthews finds a creative way to get his 51st goal. pic.twitter.com/3SyeXK5zCa – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 22, 2024

– Lots of Leafs fans on hand.

Listen to that crowd! This is a COYOTES HOME GAME pic.twitter.com/0qmjis6mmF – Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) February 22, 2024

– Another three-point game for Troy Terry.

– 11 games on tap tonight.