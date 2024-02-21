Jordan Harris on the market, according to THN reporter

The NHL trade deadline is fast approaching and, as is the case every year, rumors are surfacing of numerous Canadiens players being sent all over the league. This time, we’re talking about Jordan Harris.
Hearing the Montreal Canadiens are shopping Jordan Harris ahead of the deadline.
Harris is a 23-year-old LHD who skates well & has 1 more year left on his deal ($1.4M). MTL’s overflow of young D has made him expendable. #GoHabsGo @TheHockeyNews
– Jacob Stoller (@JLStoller) February 22, 2024
This isn’t the first time that Harris has been the subject of trade rumors in Montreal. We already told you about it on February 9, whenhe was part of a list of players who could change address in the coming weeks that had been created by Sportsnet.
This time, it’s more concrete. It’s not a suggestion, but a rumor aimed directly at Harris.
Even if he doesn’t have a big impact on the game, Harris can help a good team as a fifth or sixth defenseman. His contract of $1.4 million per season expires at the end of the 2024-25 season, so trading him shouldn’t be a problem.
Harris is unimpressive offensively, with a meager six points in 32 games this season, but he does his job defensively and manages to block some of the opposition’s chances.
He recovered quickly from the injury, and it shouldn’t affect his market value. Unfortunately, his value is already low. Harris is young and doing good things, but his ceiling seems pretty low.
And that’s not counting the young left-handed defensemen who will soon be making their way to the NHL. These include Adam Engstrom and Lane Hutson.
Nothing is currently confirmed, but don’t be surprised if Kent Hughes decides to trade Jordan Harris (or any left-handed defenseman) at the trade deadline.
In gusto
– Logan Mailloux can do it all.
Logan Mailloux’s shootout goal gives the Rocket the win! pic.twitter.com/hBpfb48SPr
– RDS (@RDSca) February 22, 2024
– Agreed.
Arber Xhekaj had one of his best games this season! pic.twitter.com/TKfupba21J
– L’Antichambre (@Antichambre) February 22, 2024
– Messi is already making his mark.
New season, same Robert Taylor bangers
Messi Taylor in behind the backline who finishes it to give us the lead #MIAvRSL | 1-0 pic.twitter.com/ubPUrbChva
– Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) February 22, 2024