Jordan Harris on the market, according to THN reporter

The NHL trade deadline is fast approaching and, as is the case every year, rumors are surfacing of numerous Canadiens players being sent all over the league. This time, we’re talking about Jordan Harris.

Hearing the Montreal Canadiens are shopping Jordan Harris ahead of the deadline. Harris is a 23-year-old LHD who skates well & has 1 more year left on his deal ($1.4M). MTL’s overflow of young D has made him expendable. #GoHabsGo @TheHockeyNews – Jacob Stoller (@JLStoller) February 22, 2024

Jacob Stoller of The Hockey News revealed on Wednesday evening that Kent Hughes is reportedly offering Jordan Harris to other NHL teams.

This isn’t the first time that Harris has been the subject of trade rumors in Montreal. We already told you about it on February 9, whenhe was part of a list of players who could change address in the coming weeks that had been created by Sportsnet.

This time, it’s more concrete. It’s not a suggestion, but a rumor aimed directly at Harris.

Even if he doesn’t have a big impact on the game, Harris can help a good team as a fifth or sixth defenseman. His contract of $1.4 million per season expires at the end of the 2024-25 season, so trading him shouldn’t be a problem.

Harris is unimpressive offensively, with a meager six points in 32 games this season, but he does his job defensively and manages to block some of the opposition’s chances.

The 23-year-old defenseman returned to action Wednesday night against the Sabres after missing three games with a concussion. It was the second concussion of his career.

He recovered quickly from the injury, and it shouldn’t affect his market value. Unfortunately, his value is already low. Harris is young and doing good things, but his ceiling seems pretty low.

Kent Hughes needs to move to defense anyway, and Jordan Harris seems like the perfect candidate. For now, there are already five left-handed defenders in the line-up: Mike Matheson, Kaiden Guhle, Jayden Struble, Arber Xhekaj and Harris.

And that’s not counting the young left-handed defensemen who will soon be making their way to the NHL. These include Adam Engstrom and Lane Hutson.

Nothing is currently confirmed, but don’t be surprised if Kent Hughes decides to trade Jordan Harris (or any left-handed defenseman) at the trade deadline.

In gusto

– Logan Mailloux can do it all.

Logan Mailloux’s shootout goal gives the Rocket the win! pic.twitter.com/hBpfb48SPr – RDS (@RDSca) February 22, 2024

– Agreed.

Arber Xhekaj had one of his best games this season! pic.twitter.com/TKfupba21J – L’Antichambre (@Antichambre) February 22, 2024

– Messi is already making his mark.