Sabres score shorthanded to defeat Canadians

Tonight’s lineup in Montreal.#LetsGoBuffalo pic.twitter.com/RyHYHrcINV
Tonight’s lineup.
Tonight’s lineup.#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/zKNM1CTJeN
Here’s how Arber draws an X in a box
X-quisite#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/BOsBM9O09d
Huge save by Matheson to preserve the Habs lead. pic.twitter.com/Xcufk7zxPD
Perfection #LetsGoBuffalo pic.twitter.com/2czpfgOdSe
A little gift from Stroobs
STRU-GOAL#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/xrB5xt4GFz
Because OF COURSE#LetsGoBuffalo pic.twitter.com/WRfwgnFeHp
Right of way denied
Give us whatever he had for breakfast pls#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/ew82ABC7tA
The Canadiens’ power play is producing well these days. However, it was a very tough game for the Habs’ five-man attack, which cashed in on an Alex Tuch goal.
Tuchy earns the short-handed tally #LetsGoBuffalo pic.twitter.com/R2mU5jDRkf
The Canadiens had a mission in the third period: score a goal and prevent the Sabres from scoring another. It all started perfectly for the Tricolore, who allowed no shots on Montembeault’s net in the first 12 minutes of the period.
The Habs’ problem was that they couldn’t get past Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen.
The Habs’ best chance came with less than two minutes to go in the third period, thanks to a power play. All they had to do was break through the Luukkonen wall. Unfortunately, the Canadiens stumbled and once again committed a turnover on the power play, forcing a penalty on Juraj Slafkovsky.
Overtime
– Caufield one goal away from reaching the 20-goal plateau for a third season.
While he went goalless in his most recent outing, Cole Caufield has 8 in 14 games since Jan 13. Going into tonight vs the Sabres, he needs 1 more to reach 20 goals for a 3rd consecutive season. That would tie the 23-year old winger behind just 2 others on this @CanadiensMTL list pic.twitter.com/WEfwXJPJVj
– Happy birthday to Michel Lacroix!
Happy birthday to a colleague and friend of the great RDS family, @M_LacroixRDS @CanadiensMTL pic.twitter.com/kfEpBU0DGk
– Defensemen are getting involved offensively.
Defencemen have scored 23.4% of the Canadiens goals this season.
That’s the highest percentage among NHL blueliners in the NHL#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/HZxVpWjc53
– A great night for Joshua Roy.
Another pass for Joshua Roy. In his 11th NHL game, he collects two points for the first time.
“The game slowed down in front of me. In fact, it’s not slower, but I see it faster,” he said this morning after practice.
– Nothing to brag about.
Alex Tuch’s shorthanded goal puts the Habs in first place among NHL teams for goals conceded during a five-goal attack (9).
– Joshua Roy in funny company.
#FunFact: with his 2 assists tonight, #Habs Joshua Roy became the 1st Québec-born player age 20 or younger to record a multi-point game for the #GoHabsGo since Louis Leblanc on Dec. 27, 2011.
– Not her best.
Hat-trick of penalties for #Habs Juraj Slafkovský tonight
