Shane Wright has showered Juraj Slafkovsky with praise for the quality of his play.

As you know, the Montreal Canadiens had a big decision to make in 2022. With the first pick in the draft, there was a real question as to whether Shane Wright, the popular choice, would come to town.

The other options? Juraj Slafkovsky and Logan Cooley. I don’t know to what extent Cooley was considered, but okay.

Exactly two years ago Slovak national team came home to Bratislava from the bronze Olympics and it was the point when 17-year-old Slafkovsky must realize he became famous. Quick reminder how it looked back then in this thread. https://t.co/BqOqF8NMMo – Štefan Bugan (@StefanBugan) February 22, 2024

In the end, Habs management decided to go with Juraj Slafkovsky. Based on his performances on the international scene and his toolbox, he was the first choice of the auction.

Did the Habs make the right decision? If the question had been asked a year ago or three months ago, many Flanelle fans would have said no, the right decision wasn’t made.

But in recent weeks? It’s a different story.

We’ll have the real answer in a few years. It’s still too early to say whether the Habs did the right thing by taking Slaf, since the club doesn’t want the best player at 19, but at 23, 24 or 25.

But let’s just say that right now, the Habs must be happy with their young player’s play. And that’s not me saying it, it’s Shane Wright himself.

Over the past month, he’s played some great hockey in Montreal. Obviously, he’s where I want to be. I want to produce in the NHL. – Shane Wright

While Juraj Slafkovsky was making his way out, Shane Wright was getting a lot of flack. I’ve decided to give a voice to the man fans were almost unanimously calling for before the 2022 draft. https://t.co/FqVQ1WygvV – Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) February 22, 2024

These words were reported by Nicolas Cloutier. The TVA Sports journalist contacted Wright to give him the floor in connection with the 2022 draft situation.I recommend you read his article.

Does this mean it’s all over for Wright, who isn’t living up to the expectations (of the public) of an exceptional 20-year-old? You know the answer is no.

He trusts the process and is ready to eat up big minutes in the AHL if it will prepare him adequately for what lies ahead in the NHL.

A bit like Max Pacioretty back in the day, he doesn’t want to be shuttled back and forth: he wants the moment he’s called up by the Kraken to be the moment he makes his mark for good.

It remains to be seen when that will be… but above all, we’ll have to see if he’ll be better than Slaf in four years’ time. That’s the question.

In gusto

– Tristan Jarry tonight vs. the Habs.

Tristan Jarry will start in goal tonight vs. Montreal. Noel Acciari will be a game-time decision. pic.twitter.com/rvc3UogRHH – Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) February 22, 2024

– Nicely done.

Three beauties right there. That jersey is magnificent too.#LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/MOynQQgzwQ – Morgan Laidler (@MorganLaidler) February 22, 2024

– Laurent Courtois is an excellent communicator. [BPM Sports]

– The debate continues to rage.

LCN/@tvanouvelles went to poll @cfmontreal “fans” to find out if they’ll go see Lionel Messi at Stade Saputo on May 11 even if the prices are high. The art of digging in the wrong place to find a CFM fan. #Maxi pic.twitter.com/770116AtME – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) February 22, 2024

– Ah well, yes.