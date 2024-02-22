Skip to content
Shane Wright has showered Juraj Slafkovsky with praise for the quality of his play.
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
As you know, the Montreal Canadiens had a big decision to make in 2022. With the first pick in the draft, there was a real question as to whether Shane Wright, the popular choice, would come to town.

The other options? Juraj Slafkovsky and Logan Cooley. I don’t know to what extent Cooley was considered, but okay.

In the end, Habs management decided to go with Juraj Slafkovsky. Based on his performances on the international scene and his toolbox, he was the first choice of the auction.

Did the Habs make the right decision? If the question had been asked a year ago or three months ago, many Flanelle fans would have said no, the right decision wasn’t made.

But in recent weeks? It’s a different story.

We’ll have the real answer in a few years. It’s still too early to say whether the Habs did the right thing by taking Slaf, since the club doesn’t want the best player at 19, but at 23, 24 or 25.

But let’s just say that right now, the Habs must be happy with their young player’s play. And that’s not me saying it, it’s Shane Wright himself.

Over the past month, he’s played some great hockey in Montreal. Obviously, he’s where I want to be.

I want to produce in the NHL. – Shane Wright

These words were reported by Nicolas Cloutier. The TVA Sports journalist contacted Wright to give him the floor in connection with the 2022 draft situation.

I recommend you read his article.

Does this mean it’s all over for Wright, who isn’t living up to the expectations (of the public) of an exceptional 20-year-old? You know the answer is no.

He trusts the process and is ready to eat up big minutes in the AHL if it will prepare him adequately for what lies ahead in the NHL.

A bit like Max Pacioretty back in the day, he doesn’t want to be shuttled back and forth: he wants the moment he’s called up by the Kraken to be the moment he makes his mark for good.

It remains to be seen when that will be… but above all, we’ll have to see if he’ll be better than Slaf in four years’ time. That’s the question.

