Kent Hughes: as the manager of a Francophone zero waste boutique in Alberta

There are only 15 days left before the NHL trade deadline.

The Habs are rebuilding, they’re 13 points out of a playoff spot, they’ve got an injury list reminiscent of the last two seasons, they’ve started selling (Sean Monahan) and they’re all but guaranteed a top-10 draft next June. If luck is on his side, he’ll even talk in the top 3.

In short, you’d think the liquidation sale on March 8 would be a good one for Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton.

But it won’t be.

The Habs want to sell… but they don’t have anything interesting to sell. And what might be somewhat interesting, it costs too much to maintain for what it brings in.

Kent Hughes is a bit like the manager of a Francophone zero waste boutique in Alberta. Let’s just say that his products don’t really meet market demand…

At the deadline, it’s mostly free agents who change teams. The Habs only have Tanner Pearson(UFA) and Jesse Ylonen(RFA) as potential free agents this summer. Ylonen has difficulty removing theAHLer tag from his name, and Pearson has a cap hit of $3.25 million, which is far too high for his low production.

In the blue league, only Arber Xhekaj is without a contract for next season. But since he’ll be eligible for autonomy WITH restrictions (but not arbitration), he shouldn’t be a problem for the Habs this off-season.

I’m willing to believe that many would send Xhekaj elsewhere in exchange for a top-6 forward or a first-round pick, but we saw last night how useful Xhekaj can be to the Montreal Canadiens. I wouldn’t trade him (especially since the fans love him).

There’s also Chris Wideman, who will become an unrestricted free agent, but his career is probably already over. Forget it.

In short, let’s put it this way: the Habs are like a clothing retailer trying to sell snow suits in May… at a price too high for all the little manufacturing defects or wear and tear.

A little further down the store, the habs will have a few shorts, t-shirts or swimsuits for sale, but the interested buyer will absolutely have to take out a three-year extended warranty at an astronomical price. Obviously, he’ll pass and store elsewhere. #Gallagher #Anderson

The Tricolore isn’t interested in selling its best pieces. And understandably so

As for Mike Matheson and David Savard: they don’t want to leave, and they have to stay to coach the younger players, if only for one more year.

Thatleaves Jordan Harris, whose value can’t be all that great right now. We have several models like Harris in stock… and better ones are on the way next year.

On March 8, there’s no need to set your dial to 6:00 a.m. to follow the endless specials on TV and radio. The Canadiens won’t be very active, and if they are, you’ll hear about it (first?) right here.

In 2023, we traded Nate Schnarr and got Frédéric Allard and part of Nick Bonino’s contract. It’s likely to look like that this year: if Kent Hughes completes a trade worth talking about, it will be simply because he agreed to take part of the salary of a player sent to another team or a hefty contract from another organization. That’s it.

Expecting more is like buying a ticket for Lionel Messi and hoping he’ll play (in Montreal or Hong Kong)… but that he won’t step on the pitch. It only creates one thing: disappointment.

Prolongation

Tonight, the Canadiens play their second game in as many days. After losing to the Sabres yesterday at the Bell Centre, the boys flew to Pittsburgh. They arrived at 00:20. Customs, suitcases, bus, check-in…

The guys didn’t go to bed until 2 or 3 a.m. for sure!

“Max, you’re such a pessimist!

As for the Penguins, they had yesterday off. And they slept in. That could make all the difference on the ice tonight.

Since the start of the season, the Habs have lost 9 of their 10 games played the day after another game. And more often than not, they’ve lost by three goals or more!

Oct. 24: 5-2 L vs NJD

Nov. 12: 5-2 L vs Canucks

Nov. 25: 4-0 L vs Kings

Nov. 30: 5-1 L vs Panthers

Dec. 10: 2-1 L vs Predators

Dec. 22: 5-2 W vs Blackhawks

Dec. 31: 4-3 L vs Lightning

Jan. 11: 3-2 L vs Sharks

Jan. 18: 6-2 L vs Senators

Feb. 11: 7-2 L vs Blues – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) February 22, 2024

Prediction: the Habs will drop it again tonight… and by more than a goal. It’s going to be a varlope, as my friend Georges would say.

If you’ve got a few extra dollars in your online bank account, now’s the time to bet on the Penguins by more than one goal. At least, that’s what I’m going to do.



I just won’t tell you if I’ll do it on a government site or not….