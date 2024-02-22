Skip to content
News

Cayden Primeau trains like a starting goalie
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Cayden Primeau trains like a starting goalie
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot

Yesterday, after the Montreal game, the Habs headed to Pittsburgh for tonight’s game against the mighty Penguins.

Of course, with two games in as many nights, it’s only logical that the Habs aren’t skating this morning. They’ve had time to sleep and will be preparing differently for tonight’s duel.

As usual, only the extras and goalies skate in the morning. And here we saw the three goalies, Johnathan Kovacevic and Michael Pezzetta on the ice.

We can therefore assume that the trios and defensive pairs will be made up of the same players as yesterday. After all, yesterday, it was those two guys who skipped their turn.

It’s nice to have a square-footed lefty on defense, but what the heck.

Defensively, the Habs never take out David Savard, Mike Matheson, Kaiden Guhle or Jayden Struble when they’re healthy. It’s always between Kovacevic, Jordan Harris and Arber Xhekaj.

After yesterday’s match, WiFi didn’t deserve to go out… and we can assume that Harris is healthy enough to play a two-in-two. So much the better.

Since goalie coach Éric Raymond is working with Cayden Primeau and the other two goalies have been training with the reserves, it’s safe to assume that Primeau will play.

In any case, it’s the most logical scenario.

Note that the Canadiens will play Saturday afternoon in New Jersey. The game will be against the Devils… on the road… at 2pm… while the following game will be at home, on Tuesday.

Will Martin St-Louis be tempted to go with Jake Allen in two days’ time?

In Brief

– Status of Canadian clubs.

– Does he think it’s June 24?

– It’s going more than well for Auston Matthews. [BPM Sports]

– News from Mike Bossy’s family. Auction brings back memories for daughter.

– Good news.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share

Related articles

More Content