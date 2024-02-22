Cayden Primeau trains like a starting goalie

Yesterday, after the Montreal game, the Habs headed to Pittsburgh for tonight’s game against the mighty Penguins.

Of course, with two games in as many nights, it’s only logical that the Habs aren’t skating this morning. They’ve had time to sleep and will be preparing differently for tonight’s duel.

Michael Pezzetta and Johnathan Kovacevic are the only players on the ice for optional training this morning. The 3 goalies are there too. @CanadiensMTL @TVASports – Renaud Lavoie (@renlavoietva) February 22, 2024

As usual, only the extras and goalies skate in the morning. And here we saw the three goalies, Johnathan Kovacevic and Michael Pezzetta on the ice.We can therefore assume that the trios and defensive pairs will be made up of the same players as yesterday. After all, yesterday, it was those two guys who skipped their turn.

It’s nice to have a square-footed lefty on defense, but what the heck.

Defensively, the Habs never take out David Savard, Mike Matheson, Kaiden Guhle or Jayden Struble when they’re healthy. It’s always between Kovacevic, Jordan Harris and Arber Xhekaj.

After yesterday’s match, WiFi didn’t deserve to go out… and we can assume that Harris is healthy enough to play a two-in-two. So much the better.

Since goalie coach Éric Raymond is working with Cayden Primeau and the other two goalies have been training with the reserves, it’s safe to assume that Primeau will play.

In any case, it’s the most logical scenario.

Éric Raymond is working with Cayden Primeau right now, while the other two goalies are working with the players left out tonight. @CanadiensMTL @TVASports – Renaud Lavoie (@renlavoietva) February 22, 2024

Note that the Canadiens will play Saturday afternoon in New Jersey. The game will be against the Devils… on the road… at 2pm… while the following game will be at home, on Tuesday.

Will Martin St-Louis be tempted to go with Jake Allen in two days’ time?

In Brief

– Status of Canadian clubs.

Time for another Canadian NHL team check-in. pic.twitter.com/WS5GzG9X7e – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 22, 2024

– Does he think it’s June 24?

Vive Montréal Vive Quebec pic.twitter.com/zydZFCKQPU – P.K. Subban (@PKSubban1) February 22, 2024

– It’s going more than well for Auston Matthews. [BPM Sports]

– News from Mike Bossy’s family. Auction brings back memories for daughter.

How auctioning off Mike Bossy’s memorabilia rekindled memories of home for one of his daughters https://t.co/7SlntvVabX pic.twitter.com/1Ymo63ASTo – New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) February 22, 2024

– Good news.