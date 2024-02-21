Top-5: Three candidates for goal of the year

Last night, 16 teams were in action.

It was a rare Tuesday when the Canadiens didn’t play.

Tuesday night finished with Quinton Byfield’s submission for “Goal of the Year”.#NHLStats: https://t.co/IPzS9a3Iiw pic.twitter.com/r9KGRKbYAi – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 21, 2024

1. Three candidates for goal of the year

QUINTON BYFIELD, OH MY. WHAT A GOAL. pic.twitter.com/5RCquDDksT – NHL (@NHL) February 21, 2024

Here are the results and highlights:Proof that you have to be patient with high draft picks: Juraj Slafkovsky.But Quinton Byfield also falls into this category. This season, the winger is doing well. He has 42 points in 52 games. And yesterday, he may have scored the goal of the year.

He wasn’t the only player in his draft to score a beautiful goal.

What a beauty by Tim Stützle! pic.twitter.com/FXknE9wdOu – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 21, 2024

Against the Florida Panthers, Tim Stutzle thought he was Connor McDavid.

And finally, Connor McMichael, a 2019 pick, also wanted to put his name in the evening’s highlights.

Connor McMichael puts on a show! pic.twitter.com/BkD3zvTiKR – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 21, 2024

2. Alexander Ovechkin has found his feet

Another beautiful goal!Which one do you prefer?

When he faced the Habs, Alexander Ovechkin wasn’t able to increase his streak of games with at least one goal to seven.

For those counting, Ovi is now only 56 back from tying Wayne pic.twitter.com/QK8Kmvqf79 – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) February 21, 2024

Seven goals in his last eight games for Ovi… pic.twitter.com/Awehkum4j4 – NHL (@NHL) February 21, 2024

No problem. Ovi may have started another streak yesterday. He scored his 16th of the season from the slot.Washington finally pulverized the New Jersey Devils by a score of 6-2.The captain, who added another goal later, finished the game with two goals and an assist.

He’s only 55 goals behind Wayne Gretzky.

3. Patrick Roy flips out, but Islanders hold on

In addition to Ovi and his young teammate McMichael (two goals), Dylan Strome also did well, collecting three points.

Up by two goals in the second period, the Penguins cut the Islanders’ lead to one.

Angry Patrick Roy pic.twitter.com/iv1jquPx5N – Rob Taub (@RTaub_) February 21, 2024

Patrick Roy wanted to appeal, but was denied. As a result, he went ballistic.Fortunately, his team held on to win the game 5-4 in overtime.This time, there was no question of losing a game New York had in the bag.

Thanks to Adam Pelech’s first goal of the season, Roy’s team escaped with the victory.

ISLANDERS TAKE IT! Adam Pelech’s first goal of the season is tonight’s @Energizer overtime winner! pic.twitter.com/uKf1Z7ucGK – NHL (@NHL) February 21, 2024

She’s now four points away from a playoff spot.

4. 27th straight home game with at least one point for Nathan MacKinnon

When Nathan MacKinnon plays at home, he’s motivated.

Colorado has played 27 home games this season, and in all 27, MacKinnon has collected at least one point.

Yesterday, that streak almost came to an end, but the team’s best player (maybe even the league’s) found a way to contribute.

With 28 seconds left in the game, he picked up an assist on Artturi Lehkonen’s empty-net goal.

ARTTURI LEHKONEN SEALS THE DEAL WITH AN EMPTY NETTER AND NATHAN MACKINNON EXTENDS HIS HOME POINT STREAK TO 27 #GoAvsGo

pic.twitter.com/b8savRRmbQ – Jack (@retro_colorado) February 21, 2024

During this point streak, MacKinnon collected 22 goals and 34 assists.

He’s simply too good.

27-game home point streak.

22 goals.

34 assists.

56 points. Nathan MacKinnon. pic.twitter.com/SgsZ3OuUxw – NHL (@NHL) February 21, 2024

Will he be able to finish the year with no home games without a point?

The Avalanche have 14 games left at Ball Arena between now and the end of the regular schedule…

5. A heavyweight battle

Last night in the NHL, there was a little bit of everything.Beautiful goals, beautiful feints, beautiful saves, but also fights.

After Jacob Middleton (6′ 3″, 219 lbs.) took a heavy check from Mark Scheifele, he had to settle the score against Logan Stanley (6′ 7″, 231 lbs.).

Stanley and Middleton drop the gloves! pic.twitter.com/r7NqPg0BWs – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 21, 2024

The fight was won by the Wild defender.

Despite Middleton’s victory, the real duel was won by the Jets.

6-3 victory.In the win, Kyle Connor and Gabriel Vilardi each collected three points.

Minnesota, who had scored 10 goals the day before, was unable to foil Laurent Brossoit more than three times. He had made short work of Casey DeSmith on Monday…

– Two PLD goals against his former team

Pierre-Luc Dubois nets one against his former team pic.twitter.com/PC5Mb9boDp – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) February 21, 2024

– A fifth straight game with a point for Kaapo Kakko. In the Rangers’ win, Igor Shesterkin stopped 41 of 42 shots.

Kakko goes top shelf He’s got a 5 game point streak pic.twitter.com/ZZAVXdQHGp – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) February 21, 2024

– Ouch.

Evgeni Malkin with 0 goals in his last 8, 1 goal in his last 14. #LetsGoPens – NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) February 21, 2024

– The MVP is on site.

Ball Arena breaks out in “MVP” chants for Nikola Jokic, who is in attendance for the Avalanche vs. Canucks game. pic.twitter.com/mBn3soudf5 – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 21, 2024

– Four players lead the charge.

