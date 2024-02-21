Top-5: Three candidates for goal of the year

Tuesday night finished with Quinton Byfield’s submission for “Goal of the Year”.#NHLStats: https://t.co/IPzS9a3Iiw pic.twitter.com/r9KGRKbYAi
It was a rare Tuesday when the Canadiens didn’t play.
QUINTON BYFIELD, OH MY. WHAT A GOAL. pic.twitter.com/5RCquDDksT
He wasn’t the only player in his draft to score a beautiful goal.
What a beauty by Tim Stützle! pic.twitter.com/FXknE9wdOu
And finally, Connor McMichael, a 2019 pick, also wanted to put his name in the evening’s highlights.
Connor McMichael puts on a show! pic.twitter.com/BkD3zvTiKR
When he faced the Habs, Alexander Ovechkin wasn’t able to increase his streak of games with at least one goal to seven.
For those counting, Ovi is now only 56 back from tying Wayne pic.twitter.com/QK8Kmvqf79
Seven goals in his last eight games for Ovi… pic.twitter.com/Awehkum4j4
He’s only 55 goals behind Wayne Gretzky.
Up by two goals in the second period, the Penguins cut the Islanders’ lead to one.
Angry Patrick Roy pic.twitter.com/iv1jquPx5N
Thanks to Adam Pelech’s first goal of the season, Roy’s team escaped with the victory.
ISLANDERS TAKE IT!
Adam Pelech’s first goal of the season is tonight’s @Energizer overtime winner! pic.twitter.com/uKf1Z7ucGK
She’s now four points away from a playoff spot.
When Nathan MacKinnon plays at home, he’s motivated.
Yesterday, that streak almost came to an end, but the team’s best player (maybe even the league’s) found a way to contribute.
With 28 seconds left in the game, he picked up an assist on Artturi Lehkonen’s empty-net goal.
ARTTURI LEHKONEN SEALS THE DEAL WITH AN EMPTY NETTER AND NATHAN MACKINNON EXTENDS HIS HOME POINT STREAK TO 27 #GoAvsGo
pic.twitter.com/b8savRRmbQ
He’s simply too good.
27-game home point streak.
22 goals.
34 assists.
56 points.
Nathan MacKinnon. pic.twitter.com/SgsZ3OuUxw
The Avalanche have 14 games left at Ball Arena between now and the end of the regular schedule…
After Jacob Middleton (6′ 3″, 219 lbs.) took a heavy check from Mark Scheifele, he had to settle the score against Logan Stanley (6′ 7″, 231 lbs.).
Stanley and Middleton drop the gloves! pic.twitter.com/r7NqPg0BWs
Despite Middleton’s victory, the real duel was won by the Jets.
Minnesota, who had scored 10 goals the day before, was unable to foil Laurent Brossoit more than three times. He had made short work of Casey DeSmith on Monday…
Prolongation
– Two PLD goals against his former team
Pierre-Luc Dubois nets one against his former team pic.twitter.com/PC5Mb9boDp
– A fifth straight game with a point for Kaapo Kakko. In the Rangers’ win, Igor Shesterkin stopped 41 of 42 shots.
Kakko goes top shelf
He’s got a 5 game point streak pic.twitter.com/ZZAVXdQHGp
– Ouch.
Evgeni Malkin with 0 goals in his last 8, 1 goal in his last 14. #LetsGoPens
– The MVP is on site.
Ball Arena breaks out in “MVP” chants for Nikola Jokic, who is in attendance for the Avalanche vs. Canucks game. pic.twitter.com/mBn3soudf5
– Four players lead the charge.
– Five duels on the bill tonight.