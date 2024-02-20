Frank Seravalli doesn’t believe the Sharks will make the playoffs before 2030

When we talk about the laughingstock of the NHL right now, we’re no longer talking about the Arizona Coyotes.

Now it’s the San Jose Sharks.

Even if the Chicago Blackhawks are last in the league at the time of writing, at least there’s a nice pool of quality prospects: Connor Bedard, Kevin Korchinski, Frank Nazar, and so on.

As for the Sharks, apart from Will Smith and William Eklund, there aren’t many quality young players in the organization.

Quentin Musty is having a very good season in the OHL (69 points in 39 games), but there’s no guarantee he’ll become an impact player.

What’s most frightening about the Sharks is the lack of hope on defense.

And that’s part of the reason why Frank Seravalli sees the Sharks as the club that will take the longest to make the playoffs. He believes they won’t make it until 2030.

That’s what he said in the 47th minute of the latest episode of the DFO Rundown podcast with Jason Gregor.

Seravalli and Gregor weren’t afraid to say what they think about the Sharks, and it’s not pretty.

I invite you to listen to the whole episode, right here. It’s well worth your time.

“I think the Sharks are so lost it’s not even funny.” – Frank Seravalli

By the way, at the 42nd minute, Seravalli mentioned that the Sharks are having a tough time.Coming from Seravalli, the message hits home. And I partly agree.

As much as I was the first to want Will Smith in Montreal and Eklund should become a very good all-around center in the NHL, the lack of hope on defense as well as the missing desire to want to play in San Jose don’t really help the Sharks.

However, they’re not starting from scratch in their rebuild, and they have some interesting players on the trade market.

In fact, according to David Pagnotta ‘s recent article on The Fourth Period, literally half the Sharks’ current roster is on the market.

As mentioned in the article, Mario Ferraro, Anthony Duclair, Mikael Granlund, Mike Hoffman, Alexander Barabanov, Luke Kunin, Marc-Édouard Vlasic, Kaapo Kahkonen, Kevin Labanc and Jan Rutta could all change addresses between now and the trade deadline.

And that’s without mentioning Tomas Hertl and Logan Couture, who are currently on the injured list and are likely to miss the rest of the season. Interest in these two players should be stronger next year, or even in the summer of 2025.

If half of these players leave, the Sharks should have some interesting returns, either with quality prospects or draft picks. But given the quantity of players on the market, it can’t be very attractive for other players to come and play in San Jose.

And the atmosphere in the dressing room can’t be too great, given that virtually anyone could change address in the near future… Unless that’s what the players want, to leave San Jose.

Clearly, the future doesn’t look too rosy there.

