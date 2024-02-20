Since Christmas, the Canadiens have been the team giving away the most goals per game

For the first time since the 2021 season, it’s fun to watch the Habs. Would you agree? In the last two years, the games were very boring, and even more so when Cole Caufield was injured.

When he underwent surgery, it was less fun.

But in 2023-2024, even if everything isn’t perfect, the prowess of the first trio and the organization’s other youngsters means that watching the team on TV isn’t a punishment after a hard day at school or work.

Montreal loses again. Yes, but the club loses by giving the opposition a good fight most of the time. Since Christmas, Martin St-Louis’ troupe has posted a 7-12-3 record, which isn’t necessarily the end of the world for a rebuilding club.

Too many gifts since Christmas! https://t.co/3tOkn7edqf – RDS (@RDSca) February 20, 2024

But where it gets worrisome is in the goals allowed per game. Since December 25, the Habs rank last in the NHL for goals allowed, with an average of 3.86.

The Blue Jackets (3.83), the Coyotes (3.77), who haven’t won in 10 games, and the Ducks (3.73) are just ahead of Montreal.

It’s hard to win games when you’re giving up nearly four goals a game. Every player on the team is responsible for this statistic. The young defense isn’t playing tight hockey, the goalies aren’t stopping as many pucks as they did at the start of the year, and the players may not be folding as well as they used to.

In short, the Habs don’t necessarily have the attack to score five goals a game. Especially when it’s a trio that’s producing…

It’s a good thing the first trio is there.

But to get back to the numerous goals allowed, playing Jake Allen, who has an efficiency average of .877 since Christmas, isn’t necessarily ideal… In fact, in seven starts during this period, he has maintained an efficiency average above .910 on only one occasion.

It’s true that Samuel Montembeault and Cayden Primeau aren’t doing much better, but hey. Not knowing who’s going to be the starter every game may (probably) be playing on the guys’ consciences.

