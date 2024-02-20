“Cr*sse-lui patience”: JiC and Tony Marinaro almost tore each other’s heads off in the studio

Today at JiC: has the Habs progressed, regressed or stagnated this season?

Jean-Charles Lajoie and Tony Marinaro “discussed” the subject on-air, and let’s just say it got pretty heated.

The two men almost tore each other’s heads off, so much so that I had to turn down the volume on my computer.

À VOIR | A debate on the progress of the Habs players this season: “You’re always sh***ing on the players!” Team @JiCLajoie or @TonyMarinaro? https://t.co/syYRj1puYq – TVA Sports (@TVASports) February 20, 2024

On the one hand, Marinaro thinks the team has improved compared to last year. Juraj Slafkovsky, Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield are better. And if Caufield doesn’t score more goals, he’s become a more complete player.

JiC, on the other hand, disagrees with the comments about Caufield, saying he’s not scoring goals and he’s not a better player than last year.

People go to the Bell Centre to see him score, not play defensively. – Lajoie

In the argument, the show’s host questioned whether Caufield is indeed a better player. He didn’t say he wasn’t good. However, Marinaro did raise his voice, saying that he’d been slaughtering him for the past 10 minutes and that the French-language media is one of the reasons why guys don’t want to come to Montreal.

Jean-Charles, laughing, gave the best possible argument: “it’s the French-language media that feed their families”.

The Sick podcast host got so carried away with the situation that he let out an on-air “cr*sse”. “Cr*sse lui patience”. Lajoie didn’t appreciate it at all and said that such words were not allowed in the studio.

The subject then turned to the slightly less important guys on the team: Jordan Harris, Arber Xhekaj, Cayden Primeau, Johnathan Kovacevic and Justin Barron. Both men agreed that they haven’t improved, but Marinaro raised his voice and said he didn’t give a damn about these players.

They’re not going to win with them. What about Samuel Montembeault? You didn’t mention him because it doesn’t suit you – Marinaro.

When Tony wanted his colleague to listen to him, the latter replied that he’d like to, but to do so, “he’d have to say something that makes you look good”.

Matheson, it’s okay that he’s a sieve, but Caufield doesn’t score and it’s okay that he’s good defensively? Coudonc, are you Jean Chrétien, a good ville Lassalle liberal? Talking out of both sides of your mouth. No common sense! Did you have lunch with Claude Julien and I didn’t know about it? – Lajoie

It was after this that the show became (even more) entertaining.Marinaro is a big fan of Mike Matheson and reiterated his usefulness to the Habs. Jean-Charles is a little less in agreement:The host had no shortage of arguments to taunt his good friend, in any case. It was a good show.It ended with Tony trying to explain himself and JiC trying to finish the show.

Anyway, don’t give up guys, your show is good cr*sse, as the other guy would say. I highly recommend this most entertaining and funny episode.

– He’s playing better.

Joel Armia, after a stint in the minors, has been playing some of his best hockey as of late and is being rewarded. Brendan Gallagher and Josh Anderson – both of whom have struggled – should look to Armia for motivation down the stretch.(@EricEngels) https://t.co/DNFpx4VV97 – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 20, 2024

– A look back.

I’m writing a story about unwritten rules & do you guys remember when the Habs genuinely believed that billionaire Dundon couldn’t afford the signing bonuses they put on the Aho deal meanwhile Dundon was openly negotiating the term, not cost. https://t.co/s9hI21TwyE – Sara Civ (@SaraCivian) February 20, 2024

– Things are bad in San Jose. [Reddit]

– A historic sequence for Slaf.

Juraj Slafkovsky is currently enjoying one of the best sequences in NHL history for a player under 20 https://t.co/3sZ2Z0DAaf – TVA Sports (@TVASports) February 20, 2024

– I can imagine.