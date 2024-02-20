Tanner Pearson doesn’t attract much attention from other teams

Tanner Pearson’s name has come up frequently in trade discussions across the NHL.

However, there doesn’t seem to be much interest in the Montreal Canadiens forward.

It has to be said that he’s not helping himself much with his performances, especially since his return from injury.

Well,insider Pierre LeBrun has revealed the interest in the Canadian forward.Speaking on Hockey 360, Pierre LeBrun said there is almost no interest in the 31-year-old.

Let’s just say I’m not really surprised.

LeBrun clarified, however, that Pearson is still on NHL executives’ lists. He’s just not at the top of those lists.

Pearson had started the 2023-2024 season very well.He had opportunities with several different forwards and collected five points in his first five games.However, things took a turn for the worse after he suffered an upper-body injury.

Since his return, he’s had great difficulty getting on the score sheet.

In 36 games this season, he has collected a paltry 10 points, including just five in his last 31 outings.

He simply doesn’t seem the same player he was at the start of the season.

Perhaps he’s less motivated to play for a club decimated by injuries, far from a playoff spot.

He could always benefit from a change of scenery.

I’d be very surprised to see any takers for the Kitchener native between now and the trade deadline. His $3.25 million salary may keep some clubs away.

