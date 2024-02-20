Tanner Pearson doesn’t attract much attention from other teams

NHL | André Tourigny on the firing rumors https://t.co/t0B27PCkkp
Tanner Pearson’s name has come up frequently in trade discussions across the NHL.
However, there doesn’t seem to be much interest in the Montreal Canadiens forward.
It has to be said that he’s not helping himself much with his performances, especially since his return from injury.
Let’s just say I’m not really surprised.
LeBrun clarified, however, that Pearson is still on NHL executives’ lists. He’s just not at the top of those lists.
Since his return, he’s had great difficulty getting on the score sheet.
He simply doesn’t seem the same player he was at the start of the season.
Perhaps he’s less motivated to play for a club decimated by injuries, far from a playoff spot.
I’d be very surprised to see any takers for the Kitchener native between now and the trade deadline. His $3.25 million salary may keep some clubs away.
