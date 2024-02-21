Keith Yandle has never owned a computer and thinks advanced statistics are stupid.

Keith Yandle is tough. The former NHL defenseman once held the record for most consecutive games without missing one. His mark stood at 989 games in a row, before being left out the next game. Phil Kessel now holds the record, but you can’t take anything away from Yandle.

Yandle has never missed a game in his career due to injury. He knows his hockey, but he refuses to evolve with the sport.

I bring this up because, on Wednesday, Yandle appeared on Barstool Sports’ Pardon My Take podcast and confessed that he had never owned a computer in his life.

When the hosts asked him if he had a computer for the family when he was young, he said no. In fact, his family bought a computer for one reason only: to follow his draft in 2005 to find out where he was going to be drafted. That’s it.

Keith Yandle has never owned a computer and certainly isn’t an analytics guy @rhoback pic.twitter.com/s93ZSYwgJm – Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) February 21, 2024

The problem is not this statement. I have no problem with you if you don’t feel the need to use a computer. What’s disturbing is that he went on to say that he hates statistics.

According to him, it makes no difference to the game. You can’t really argue with him (in his case), who had a great career and left his mark on the NHL because of his longevity.

Except that he then felt the need to throw an arrow at those in charge of advanced statistics for NHL teams. That’s pretty flat, thanks.

Yandle says he used to see advanced stats guys all the time with their noses in their computers, explaining that these guys should “go get a real job”.

That’s his opinion, but it’s pretty tough for people who have studied statistics for years and become experts in the field. Not to mention that these NHL team employees can help their organizations unearth rare gems by relying on statistics.

They can also find flaws in the play of certain draft prospects or players targeted for a trade.

I’ll end by saying “not strong, boss”, but you can’t really blame him more than that. Not having a computer never seemed to hurt Yandle’s career. Let’s just hope he treated his teammates with more respect than that.

