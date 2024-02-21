Expos 2004: a documentary on their departure from Montreal on Netflix

The Expos’ departure in 2004 hurt Quebec baseball fans. After all, in the final years of the franchise, things were pretty bad because of problems on the second floor.

When the owner just wants to make money at all costs and doesn’t give a damn about the franchise as such, it gives the results we’ve seen.

Montreal, the only city in Major League Baseball to lose its team and not get a new one (Oakland will soon be added to the list), remains an important baseball city.

After all, it was the first city outside the U.S. to have a franchise, opening the door for the Blue Jays. What’s more, there are still plenty of Expos caps to be seen all over town.

The franchise’s departure for Washington for the 2005 season left its mark on baseball. And no less than 20 years later, we’re still talking about what happened.

That’s why Netflix decided to make a documentary about it.

Expos Fest is delighted to be part of this historic documentary. And it will be on français https://t.co/NcvxYpEXpw – Expos Fest (@ExposFest) February 21, 2024

As announced this morning, a documentary will be produced on the departure of the Expos and their importance in 2024. We know it will be released in 2025, and it will be possible to listen to it in French.Quebec-based Attraction, which recently signed a partnership with Netflix, will produce the documentary.

This means that many Quebecers will be involved in the documentary. And it won’t just be Americans telling their side of the story.

We have to ask ourselves how much we’ll learn, or how much we’ll already know. I also wonder how those who lived through the Expos’ departure in the early 2000s will react when they hear all this.

I can’t wait to hear it, in any case.

