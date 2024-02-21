Expos 2004: a documentary on their departure from Montreal on Netflix

Brodzinski extension #NYR: 2 years x $787,500. Both years are one-way. https://t.co/JQstapuoJ5
– Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) February 21, 2024
The Expos’ departure in 2004 hurt Quebec baseball fans. After all, in the final years of the franchise, things were pretty bad because of problems on the second floor.
When the owner just wants to make money at all costs and doesn’t give a damn about the franchise as such, it gives the results we’ve seen.
After all, it was the first city outside the U.S. to have a franchise, opening the door for the Blue Jays. What’s more, there are still plenty of Expos caps to be seen all over town.
The franchise’s departure for Washington for the 2005 season left its mark on baseball. And no less than 20 years later, we’re still talking about what happened.
That’s why Netflix decided to make a documentary about it.
Expos Fest is delighted to be part of this historic documentary. And it will be on français https://t.co/NcvxYpEXpw
– Expos Fest (@ExposFest) February 21, 2024
This means that many Quebecers will be involved in the documentary. And it won’t just be Americans telling their side of the story.
We have to ask ourselves how much we’ll learn, or how much we’ll already know. I also wonder how those who lived through the Expos’ departure in the early 2000s will react when they hear all this.
I can’t wait to hear it, in any case.
Burst
– Nice contract.
– Maple Leafs : Media blackout in Niagara in favor of Sabres. [Reddit]
– End of debate.
30 min before the major announcement… with the LNL logo, just in case anyone still had doubts about lacrosse coming to Ottawa. pic.twitter.com/NLY9cQfxzQ
– Kim Vallière (@KimValliereSRC) February 21, 2024
– Great news.
Just got a heads up.
Pierrick Dubé was supposed to make his return to Laval tonight. He won’t be.
Heading to Washington for his first NHL call-up. An announcement should follow shortly from the Capitals.
What a remarkable journey for this fearsome scorer.
– Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) February 21, 2024