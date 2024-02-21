Cole Caufield at Canadian training session

This morning, the Canadiens trained for tonight’s game.

There were a number of things to watch out for, but before it all got underway, we saw Kirby Dach, in full gear, jump on the ice for a little skate.

This obviously doesn’t mean his return is imminent, but it’s good to see it anyway.

Kirby Dach in FULL gear this morning, before today’s practice. : TVA’s spectacular cameraman Fred Therrien. pic.twitter.com/LezSqJJ5kS – Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) February 21, 2024

But the one I was watching was Cole Caufield. Because he’s not 100% either, and he has a chance of playing tonight, unlike Dach. Martin St-Louis doesn’t know if he’ll have to skip his turn at some point.

Cole Caufield on the ice for the Habs’ morning practice – Guillaume Lefrançois (@glefrancoisLP) February 21, 2024

But after missing the last three training sessions, Caufield was there this morning.

This doesn’t necessarily mean that Caufield will play tonight. But what it does mean is that after two days without skating, he’s able to do so this morning.

It’s a good sign that in what looks like an optional training session, he’s there.

Optional training. This morning’s attendances Caufield-Slafkovsky

Roy-

Armia-

Pezzetta-Gignac

Ylönen Matheson-Guhle

Struble-

Xhekaj-Kovacevic

Harris Montembeault

Allen

Primeau Absent : Suzuki, Evans, Anderson, Pearson, Gallagher, Newhook, Savard, Campoli, Moen, Dykhuis – Guillaume Lefrançois (@glefrancoisLP) February 21, 2024

In other words, we’ll have to wait and see what Martin St-Louis has to say after practice before we can conclude anything about tonight’s lineup.

One thing to keep an eye on: the health of Caufield, who will be the extra defenseman in front of the Habs’ net.

