Trevor Zegras file: the Canadiens have called the Ducks

The Trevor Zegras affair continues to cause a stir in the NHL… and especially in Montreal.

Now that we know there’s a chance the Anaheim Ducks could trade the American player, speculation surrounding the Montreal Canadiens is running rampant.

Why? Because the Habs tend to target talented young forwards who can help the club right away. Because Trevor Zegras isn’t getting along with the Ducks. Because he came through Martin St-Louis’ coaching program before arriving in Montreal…

In short, the links are many.

In the Montreal media, there’s a lot of talk about the possibility of the forward being traded to the Habs should the Ducks ever part with the talented forward. Some agree, others disagree.

From @PierreVLeBrun on @JayOnSC – Thoughts on Gary Bettman upholding Morgan Rielly’s five-game suspension, the latest on Noah Hanifin and Trevor Zegras and why the floodgates have yet to open on the NHL’s trade market: https://t.co/vbvNwqm4Bo pic.twitter.com/m3Buw39Z3C – TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) February 21, 2024

But everyone has an opinion on the matter.And Pierre LeBrun, on TSN , has updated the issue in the last few hours. And according to what he said, the Habs did call California to inquire about the matter.

Does this mean he’ll definitely be traded to Montreal? Not necessarily, of course.

Does it mean that serious negotiations will take place? That’s not certain either, since the habs actually called around the rumors to see what was going on.

Maybe it won’t work out in the end… but maybe it will lead to real negotiations.

I don’t expect to see him traded this season. However, I do think there’s a good chance he’ll leave this NHL off-season.

Note that several teams, according to LeBrun, called Anaheim, but the Ducks never picked up the phone to store for the player. That said, when the conversation turns to Zegras, Pat Verbeek doesn’t hang up: he listens.

So it’s a case of keeping an eye on the player who’s having a bad season, not least because of injuries.

In bursts

– Nice read.

I wanted to present something different for my piece this week on @LNH_FR. I tell you about @RocketLaval ‘s last road trip as if you were there! https://t.co/LLxi2BbLII – Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) February 21, 2024

– Yes.

A lottery match between the Canadiens and the Sabres https://t.co/L2QuA5gxEu – TVA Sports (@TVASports) February 21, 2024

– Darren Dreger: the Habs are taking it easy on the trade front. [TSN 690]

– As we said yesterday, it’s expensive.

Extreme price hike denounced for CF Montreal tickets https://t.co/mjWcai0sUx – TVA Sports (@TVASports) February 21, 2024

– I like it.