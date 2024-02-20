A new premium section at the Bell Centre

The Habs, like all NHL clubs, are constantly working to improve their “customer experience”.

It’s important for the Montreal organization to attract spectators, but when they’re in the Bell Centre to watch a game, they have to be satisfied with what they’re experiencing… Otherwise, they won’t come back.

It’s logical, we agree.

We’re now in 2024. In recent years, we’ve seen clubs try their hand at modernizing their respective amphitheatres, as the Habs recently did with the inauguration of the Air Canada Signature Club, located in the Desjardins section.

That’s kind of where I’m headed.

This morning, Max Lalonde revealed on BPM Sports that a new “Prenium” section will be created at the Bell Centre, to be located in the reds at ice level (sections 121, 122 and 123) and called “le parterre”: :

There will be a new section at the Centre Bell as of the 2025-2026 season and @MaxLalonde_ explained it in Le Club du matin #montrealcanadiens #habs #leclubdumatin pic.twitter.com/XcdB7w5mnZ – BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) February 20, 2024

Among other things, people will have access to a private resto in the Bell Centre, premium food stations and unlimited drinks.

It’s a good idea… but there’s a catch.

The problem, as Max Lalonde explained, is that there are season ticket holders who are usually seated in these sections. They’ll be at the Bell Centre tonight for a 5 à 7, when the Habs organization will present the new project.

According to Max Lalonde, the creation of the new section could result in the removal of 457 to 325 seats.

We’ll have to find a way to relocate season-ticket holders who have seats in those sections, because the price of season tickets in the “parterre” is astronomical:

The price for the parterre will vary between $20,000 and $29,000 depending on location (per ticket). – Max Lalonde

In bursts

According to Max Lalonde, the new section is scheduled to open in the 2025-2026 season.

– There are injuries in Laval.

Forward Jan Myšák (upper body) will need further medical evaluation. Defenseman Mattias Norlinder (lower body) is being assessed on a daily basis. Forward Jan Myšák (upper-body) will need further medical evaluation. Defenseman Mattias Norlinder… pic.twitter.com/X7vi1quM8e – Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) February 20, 2024

– Is the youth of the Habs’ blue line to blame?

Les Amateurs de sports I Stéphane Waite doesn’t like the @CanadiensMTL defensive system, he explains, to @LangloisMario.https://t.co/NqGJ8nQ7Rh – 98,5 Sports (@985Sports) February 20, 2024

– A few rumours in connection with the trade deadline.

Trade Watch List: Couture, Dumba added as list grows https://t.co/o8xZV6nTTF – The Fourth Period (@TFP) February 20, 2024

– Great opportunity for the Quebecer.

Blues recall Zach Boduc, will play first NHL game on Thursday. #stlblues https://t.co/gGfyrI1Guv – Andy Strickland (@andystrickland) February 20, 2024

