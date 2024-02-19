Top-3: Adrian Kempe spoils Jaromir Jagr’s night in Pittsburgh

It was a quieter day in the NHL yesterday, with only three games on the schedule.

1. Adrian Kempe ruins Jaromir Jagr’s night in Pittsburgh

It’s Penguins’ legends night at PPG Paints Arena! pic.twitter.com/JFov8kFTAT – Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) February 18, 2024

Yesterday, Jaromir Jagr was honored in Pittsburgh. It was the night he retired his jersey, and in addition to a rather spectacular speech and a presence on the ice for the warm-up , the Penguins wanted to honor him with a victory.And to honor a Penguins legend, who better than another club legend, Sidney Crosby, to open the scoring.

That said, while Jagr took advantage of his time on the game’s description team mic to drop a live ” f*ck“, the Kings made sure to spoil the party, as Adrian Kempe hit the target twice rather than once to give the Kings a 2-1 lead.

Need a goal? @adriankempe‘s come to the rescue twice tonight. pic.twitter.com/Gp5PpdmRAv – NHL (@NHL) February 19, 2024

His second, which turned out to be the winning goal, was scored on a shorthanded play.

Kempe’s two goals were enough to give the Kings the win.

Final score: 2-1.

Things have been pretty bad for the Coyotes for a while now. In addition to a murky future in Arizona, the club simply isn’t winning any more.

Prior to yesterday’s game, they had lost their last eight games, and it was against the Avalanche that they were measuring themselves yesterday.

However, midway through the second period, the Coyotes were in a good position. Logan Cooley’s fine goal gave the desert team a 3-2 lead.

However, Nathan MacKinnon provided the answer some twenty seconds later… and in the third period, Devon Toews gave the Avalanche the lead with a good shot.

Jonathan Drouin’s pass on the sequence was magnificent, by the way.

The Avalanche held on for a 4-3 win over the Coyotes.The Arizona team is now 0-8-1 in its last nine games.After the Flyers-Devils duel on Saturday night, it was the turn of the Islanders and Rangers to cross swords at MetLife Stadium in an away game.

The atmosphere was pretty frenzied… and Saquon Barkley, star ball carrier for the New York Giants in the NFL, made no secret of his enthusiasm.

Hockey games are really lit!!! – Saquon Barkley (@saquon) February 18, 2024

That said, as for the game itself, we saw the Islanders take leads of 4-1 and 5-2… but in the end, we needed overtime, as the Rangers made a wild comeback in the third period.

THE GOAL COUNTS. PANARIN SCORES THE OT-WINNER 10 SECONDS INTO OVERTIME pic.twitter.com/kh0ERRlNoZ – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) February 18, 2024

And in the end, the Rangers completed the comeback in overtime thanks to an Artemi Panarin goal.

Patrick Roy’s Islanders really dropped a game in which they were in complete control.

Overtime

A 6-5 victory for the Rangers in overtime.

– Cale Makar Jack Johnson scored a spectacular goal yesterday.

Jack Johnson’s Cale Makar impression ties the score at 2 for the Avalanche! #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/iKCkzYYJ9E – Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights & News (@HockeyDaily365) February 19, 2024

– Mika Zibanejad and Artemi Panarin were emotional after the Rangers’ victory.

I can honestly say that after every question I’ve asked to this point of my career, this is the one I am most proud of. An emotional #NYR Artemi Panarin and Mika Zibanejad after today’s win. @DailyFaceoff | @NYRangers pic.twitter.com/boKAPSup5Z – Jonny Lazarus (@JLazzy23) February 19, 2024

