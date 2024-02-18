Skip to content
Jaromir Jagr lets out a “f*ck” on live TV
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
On Sunday evening, Jaromir Jagr was honoured by the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The legend of the Penguins and several other teams had his number retired.

A fitting moment for the 52-year-old veteran, who still plays in the Czech First Division for his club, the Kladno Knights.

“To be there with you, to hear the chants – I don’t even have to score, it’s beautiful. It never gets old. I’m honored.” – Jaromir Jagr

It’s been quite a while since he played for the Pens. His last season with Pittsburgh was in 1999-2000.

Jagr’s wife, Dominika, is only 29 years old, 23 years older than Jaromir.

As the latter said before the start of the game between the Penguins and the Los Angeles Kings, his girlfriend was too young to have seen him play in Pittsburgh.

She was only 5 years old.

After having his number retired, Jagr was invited to the Penguins’ description board to accompany Steve Mears on play-by-play.

That’s when he escaped on live TV by saying the “F-word”.

He was afraid the Kings would count on a golden opportunity:

Let’s just say he’s still in ” game mode “.

Pretty funny moment.

And so, on February 18, 2024, an NHL legend sees his number in the sky. Jagr can now return to the Czech Republic with the best of feelings.

See his final salute to Penguins fans :

