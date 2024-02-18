Jaromir Jagr lets out a “f*ck” on live TV

Jagr: “To be here with you, hearing the cheers – I don’t even have to score, that’s beautiful. That never gets old. I’m honored.”@68Jagr speaks to his fans pic.twitter.com/FqJQmJx7RC – Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) February 18, 2024

“To be there with you, to hear the chants – I don’t even have to score, it’s beautiful. It never gets old. I’m honored.” – Jaromir Jagr

On Sunday evening, Jaromir Jagr was honoured by the Pittsburgh Penguins.The legend of the Penguins and several other teams had his number retired.A fitting moment for the 52-year-old veteran, who still plays in the Czech First Division for his club, the Kladno Knights.

It’s been quite a while since he played for the Pens. His last season with Pittsburgh was in 1999-2000.

Jagr’s wife, Dominika, is only 29 years old, 23 years older than Jaromir.

After the jersey-removal ceremony, the 52-year-old even jumped on the rink during warm-ups → https://t.co/9C3X7uDwI2 – DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) February 18, 2024

As the latter said before the start of the game between the Penguins and the Los Angeles Kings, his girlfriend was too young to have seen him play in Pittsburgh.She was only 5 years old.

After having his number retired, Jagr was invited to the Penguins’ description board to accompany Steve Mears on play-by-play.

That’s when he escaped on live TV by saying the “F-word”.

He was afraid the Kings would count on a golden opportunity:

Let’s just say he’s still in ” game mode “.

In gusto

Pretty funny moment.And so, on February 18, 2024, an NHL legend sees his number in the sky. Jagr can now return to the Czech Republic with the best of feelings.See his final salute to Penguins fans :

– Read more.

Are you a fan of statistics? This column is for you! Some impressive records, and some more far-fetched https://t.co/dUyRDxunC3 – NHL (@NHL_EN) February 18, 2024

– Would you like to see Thierry Henry as Canada’s head coach?

THIERRY HENRY AS COACH? James Sharman states in his Toronto Star column that Thierry Henry would be interested in the position of head coach of the Canadian team. For the moment, the former Impact coach is looking after the French team, which will compete in the… pic.twitter.com/aDhxcTBJz0 – Nilton Jorge (@NiltonJorge) February 19, 2024

– The Raptors’ representative at the All-Star Game is third in the race for Most Improved Player (MIP).

– Unbelievable! That’s what the All-Star Game is all about. We want to see spectacular sequences and plays, even if the defensive coverage isn’t the same.

Tyrese Haliburton made 5 of 6 3-point shots… before reaching the halfway point of the FIRST QUARTER. pic.twitter.com/E9cZ9fiYW1 – AlleyOop360 (@AlleyOop360) February 19, 2024

– For curling fans, Quebec had its first win at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

Tournament of Hearts: A first win for Quebec https://t.co/js9j5aBzqw – RDS (@RDSca) February 19, 2024

– For those who missed it, here’s Charlotte Cardin’s performance of Canada’s national anthem at the NBA All-Star Game.