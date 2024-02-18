Stadium series: Patrick Roy’s Islanders fall apart

The attendance is 79,690. This is the third largest crowd in NHL history.
Not bad, considering that outdoor games are intended to increase the NHL’s visibility throughout the United States.
It was, in fact, the famous game in which José Théodore wore the pom-pom toque over his helmet.
“I remember that my mom always said, ‘Put a toque on – you’re going to catch a cold.’ … So I decided to make sure she’s not going to say anything when I go back home, so I put a toque on.”-#Habs Jose Theodore, 2003 Heritage Classic pic.twitter.com/MHpJWINJP0
What a welcome to the show!
Matt Rempe becomes the first player to do a rookie lap at an outdoor game #StadiumSeries pic.twitter.com/3qDEhFE0QL
Patrick Roy’s team fell 6-5 in overtime.
After watching the Rangers score the game’s first goal, 6-foot-8 rookie Matt Rempe decided he was going to make the most of his first time on the ice. He threw down the gloves in front of none other than Matt Martin.
First NHL game
First NHL fight
6-foot-8 Matt Rempe drops ’em’ with Matt Martin pic.twitter.com/eLQXfY3vUh
There wasn’t really a winner, but it set the tone for the match after just a minute and a half of play.
Let’s just say Rempe’s fight didn’t wake up the Rangers, but not at all.
In the third period, that’s when things get really interesting.
Habs alumnus Alexander Romanov scored his team’s fifth goal to restore their two-goal lead.
Just when it looked like the Islanders would emerge from MetLife Stadium with the win, they were whistled for a penalty and Chris Kreider didn’t want to miss the chance to score his 28th goal of the season.
But that’s not all, because with just over a minute to go in the third period, Mika Zibanejad tied the game on another power play.
AFTER REVIEW, IT’S A GOOD GOAL
WHAT A COMEBACK FROM THE RANGERS!
(: @BR_OpenIce) pic.twitter.com/tr8JbxrWBZ
Let’s just say that Patrick Roy won’t be happy with this heartbreaking defeat.
Breaking news
– Habs prospect Jacob Fowler is just eight wins away from the NCAA rookie record. He’ll be able to complete the feat in the playoffs, as the record includes both season and playoff wins.
Al Montoya has the All-time NCAA win record for a freshman with 30 wins in 43 games #GoHabsGoprospect Jacob Fowler now has 22 wins 28 games
Will he set a new record by the end of the 2023-24 season?
– Jaromir Jagr escapes during the game when the Los Angeles Kings almost score.
The Kings almost scored and Jagr dropped an F bomb on the broadcast…safe to say he’s still in game mode
(: @SNPittsburgh) pic.twitter.com/Ymf822n4Mn
– Do you think the Avalanche star can break Wayne Gretzky’s incredible record?
#Avs Nathan MacKinnon now has the second-longest home point streak to start a season (26 games) in NHL history.
Wayne Gretzky has the record at 40 games.
– A great breakthrough by Jack Johnson.
Some smooth stuff by Jack Johnson. pic.twitter.com/ryTtBK847R
– Meanwhile, Mavrik Bourque (55 points in 46) and Logan Stankoven (57 points in 46) remain in the AHL.
We have recalled Matěj Blümel from @texasstars.
Additionally, Evgenii Dadonov has been placed on Long-Term Injured Reserve (LTIR) retroactive to February 10.
MORE #TexasHockey
