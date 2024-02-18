Stadium series: Patrick Roy’s Islanders fall apart

It was Sunday afternoon when the Stadium Series match took place.The clash pitted the New York Islanders and Patrick Roy against the New York Rangers. The game was played at MetLife Stadium, home of the New York Giants in the NFL.This stadium can accommodate 82,500 people.To the surprise of many, the stadium was almost 100% full, with an announced attendance of 79,690.That makes it the biggest crowd in the history of an NHL game.

Not bad, considering that outdoor games are intended to increase the NHL’s visibility throughout the United States.

The attendance is 79,690. This is the third largest crowd in NHL history. – Nick Cotsonika (@cotsonika) February 18, 2024

The first outdoor game was the Winter Classic in November 2003, pitting the Edmonton Oilers against the Montreal Canadiens.

It was, in fact, the famous game in which José Théodore wore the pom-pom toque over his helmet.

“I remember that my mom always said, ‘Put a toque on – you’re going to catch a cold.’ … So I decided to make sure she’s not going to say anything when I go back home, so I put a toque on.”-#Habs Jose Theodore, 2003 Heritage Classic pic.twitter.com/MHpJWINJP0 – Jen (@NHLhistorygirl) March 19, 2022

What a welcome to the show! Matt Rempe becomes the first player to do a rookie lap at an outdoor game #StadiumSeries pic.twitter.com/3qDEhFE0QL – Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) February 18, 2024

What a legend.Patrick Roy has never taken part in an outdoor match as a player, but he was finally able to be there as head coach at this Stadium Series.It was also the first time an NHL rookie had played his first NHL game outdoors. Matt Rempe was the first to take to the ice, alone, for his baptism of fire.The two New York clubs battled out a strong game, but it was the New York Rangers who emerged victorious, overcoming a late two-goal deficit.

Patrick Roy’s team fell 6-5 in overtime.

After watching the Rangers score the game’s first goal, 6-foot-8 rookie Matt Rempe decided he was going to make the most of his first time on the ice. He threw down the gloves in front of none other than Matt Martin.

First NHL game

First NHL fight 6-foot-8 Matt Rempe drops ’em’ with Matt Martin pic.twitter.com/eLQXfY3vUh – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) February 18, 2024

There wasn’t really a winner, but it set the tone for the match after just a minute and a half of play.

Let’s just say Rempe’s fight didn’t wake up the Rangers, but not at all.

The Islanders responded with no less than four unanswered goals to take a 4-1 lead.In the second period, Vincent Trochek of the Rangers reduced the deficit to a single goal with two consecutive goals, including one on the power play.

In the third period, that’s when things get really interesting.

Habs alumnus Alexander Romanov scored his team’s fifth goal to restore their two-goal lead.

Just when it looked like the Islanders would emerge from MetLife Stadium with the win, they were whistled for a penalty and Chris Kreider didn’t want to miss the chance to score his 28th goal of the season.

But that’s not all, because with just over a minute to go in the third period, Mika Zibanejad tied the game on another power play.

AFTER REVIEW, IT’S A GOOD GOAL WHAT A COMEBACK FROM THE RANGERS! ( : @BR_OpenIce) pic.twitter.com/tr8JbxrWBZ – BarDown (@BarDown) February 18, 2024

Heading into overtime:Obviously, what had to happen happened, and Rangers star forward Artemi Panarin needed just 10 seconds to give his team the win.Despite the deceptive appearance of the goal, it was awarded because it was Noah Dobson who moved the net before the puck went in. There was no obstruction on the play either, so it was a Rangers victory.Artemi Panarin, Vincent Trochek and Noah Dobson all collected three points each in the game, while Chris Kreider fired eight shots on net. The latter was partly responsible for the dominance in shots on goal in the third period (16-6). However, the Islanders still led in shots on goal with 41 against 38.

Let’s just say that Patrick Roy won’t be happy with this heartbreaking defeat.

