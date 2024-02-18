Jaromir Jagr: “My girlfriend was too young to see me play in Pittsburgh”.

68 forever pic.twitter.com/48Gx5ko5ha – Jaromir Jagr of Anarchy (@PensOfAnarchy) February 18, 2024

Jaromir Jagr thanks his girlfriend, Dominika. “She’s too young to remember when I played in Pittsburgh. “ – Seth Rorabaugh (@SethRorabaugh) February 18, 2024

#Pens Jaromir Jagr’s mom started to cry as Jagr thanked his parents and he went over and hugged his mom.

I want to thank my dad, he passed away last year but I know he’s watching. Everything he said was right on. – 93.7 The Fan (@937theFan) February 18, 2024

Just a coupla having a moment together (via: @BR_OpenIce) pic.twitter.com/h6ryp25mrk – BarDown (@BarDown) February 18, 2024

This week in Pittsburgh, Jaromir Jagr was all the rage.This afternoon, the Penguins paid him a fitting tribute by retiring his number.The legend, who has always called Pittsburgh his home , was well received.Jagr gave a beautiful and touching speech , saluting his former teammates, fans and managers, among others.However, his best line was when he thanked his girlfriend, Dominika, who was too young to see him play with the Penguins. Well said!Dominika was born in 1995 (23 years older than her spouse). She was only five when Jagr officially left the Penguins.Indeed, she was too young to remember anything.In addition to a comical quote about his spouse, Jagr allowed himself a few jokes about his teammates. He was also more serious and emotional when talking about his recently deceased father.This speech really had it all.In Pennsylvania, the man who played with the Penguins and Flyers is a legend. But today, he has won back the hearts of his fans. He skated with the team during the week. Today, after the ceremony, he jumped on the ice during warm-up.By the way, the current Penguins were sporting the mullet.

In the 1990 draft, the Penguins decided to take a chance on the Czech with the fifth pick. The winger ended up spending 11 seasons in the team’s uniform, playing 806 games and collecting 1,079 points.

Taking his jersey off with the team makes sense.

As a reminder, Jagr is still not retired. In 2023-2024, with the Kladno Knights, he collected four points in 15 games. Still, he’s 52 years old…

Let’s hope his favorite player was able to attend the ceremony.

Glad that Jaromir Jagr’s favourite player, Jaromir Jagr, will be able to watch tonight’s ceremony in-person pic.twitter.com/I5WIK40FGs – Mike Commito (@mikecommito) February 18, 2024

In bursts

– Remember that in 2025, the Four Nations Tournament will take place.

Officially official: The #Isles will host the 2026 NHL All Star Game. – David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) February 18, 2024

– 2-1 overtime loss for the Rocket.

Meanwhile in Bridgeport in the #AHL the #Rocket de Laval finish their 3 in 3 trip in 3 different cities with a 2-1 overtime loss to the #Islanders. 3 pts on 6 Laval returns home for 3 games Wednesday, Friday and Saturday – Stephane Leroux (@StephRDSJunior) February 18, 2024

–

– He’s excellent.

Eight goals for Florian Xhekaj in his last six games…nine points in his last four. A solid mid-round pick who has already doubled his point total from last season. – Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) February 18, 2024

– Things are going well.