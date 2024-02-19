Natural hat trick for Sean Monahan this afternoon

The Jets struck a blow by acquiring Sean Monahan.The Canadiens loved their veteran, but decided to let him go in order to get their hands on a first-round pick.

The word on the street was that this would be an excellent move for the Winnipeg outfit… and the proof is in the pudding.

Monahan and the Jets were in Calgary for an afternoon game against the Flames, and let’s just say that the former Habs player spoiled himself against the team that drafted him in 2013.

The veteran scored not one, not two…

But three goals (!!!) in the first period to complete his natural hat trick.

Let’s just say he’s enjoying himself with his new team:

one-for-one on the power play today pic.twitter.com/ETSy86cfew – Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) February 19, 2024

IT’S HAT TRICK DAY!! Sean Monahan completes the natty hatty pic.twitter.com/7VFy6wsLaf – Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) February 19, 2024

Sean Monahan is one of the great stories of the NHL this season.

He was excellent last year before getting injured, and we all thought the worst because we know his injury history…

But now he’s scored his 15th, 16th and 17th goals of the campaign, with plenty of hockey still to be played this season.

This is Monahan’s first three-goal game since November 2017… And before today’s game, Monahan had one goal in five games with the Jets since arriving in Winnipeg.

It was hard to see him traded by the Habs because in Montreal, we’ve grown to love him as a player and as a person off the ice…

But seeing him score a hat trick against his former team is something to smile about too, because you’ve got to be happy for the guy.

In gusto

– This is excellent.

54 games and a period for Monahan this season: 17 goals, 22 assists, 39 points. – Eric Engels (@EricEngels) February 19, 2024

– Three hat tricks… And 17 goals scored in Canucks vs Wild.

Three hat tricks, 17 goals in Minnesota https://t.co/kGCy4gDV8B – Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) February 19, 2024

– I love it!

What a night, we are family pic.twitter.com/JFHSlhIzbp – Jaromir Jagr (@68Jagr) February 19, 2024

– Oh no?