Training: a day of treatments for Suzuki, Caufield and Slafkovsky

Forwards Cole Caufield, Juraj Slafkovsky and Nick Suzuki will not take part in today’s training session (treatment day).
– Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) February 18, 2024
After last night’s loss to the Washington Capitals, the Montreal Canadiens were back on the ice this morning for a training session.
Oops, not the best news, let’s say.
The three best forwards need treatment because they’re single-handedly dragging the team down.
That’s to be expected for both of them, especially Caufield, who was a pre-game decision for last night’s game, but in Slafkovsky’s case, it’s news that he, too, isn’t 100%.
The club’s three best players – the first trio, and therefore the only reason Tricolore fans still watch Habs games – are all somewhat bothered by injury or pain.
But that’s not stopping them from dominating and putting in one excellent performance after another.
The theory that you don’t need to be at 100% to perform well and dominate is becoming increasingly credible.
In short, let’s hope that Suzuki, Caufield and Slafkovsky simply get some rest, given that they’ve been playing big minutes and big hockey lately.
On the move
– A third game in three days for the Rocket.
Game day! It’s game day!
Presented by @SkipTheDishes
Total Mortgage Arena
3:00 PM / 3:00 PM
BPM Sports
AHLTV#GoRocket pic.twitter.com/psTT5Z5d5j
– Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) February 18, 2024
– He’s looking more and more inhuman, that Auston Matthews.
William Nylander: ” It’s insane “
Ryan Reaves: ” I can’t even do that in a video game “
Bobby McMann: ” It just seems like every time it’s on his stick it goes in the net “
How Auston Matthews hit another level of goal-scoring on Saturday night in Toronto.https://t.co/oVe94RYZ2k
– Nick Barden (@nickbarden) February 18, 2024
– All the better.
Alex Ovechkin says he has been in recent contact with Evgeny Kuznetsov: “We text. Everything will be okay.” https://t.co/AUsamuz1lm
– RMNB (@rmnb) February 18, 2024