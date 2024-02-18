Jake Allen has not allowed fewer than three goals in a game since December 18.

Jake Allen tonight against the Caps. Since November 1, he ranks 62nd in the NHL in wins (min 10 starts) and 59th in average efficiency. He’s going through the worst 14-start streak in the modern era (since 1967) for a Habs goaltender. pic.twitter.com/8abWgoqYCN
– Martin Leclerc (@MLeclerc_Hockey) February 17, 2024
In fact, the 33-year-old netminder has performed poorly virtually every time he’s been given the net in the last two months.
The three-goal rotation clearly doesn’t help Allen’s cause, but the fact remains that he’s shot himself in the foot with his poor performances, and right now he’s undoubtedly behind Samuel Montembeault and Cayden Primeau.
He’s probably still the club’s second-choice goalkeeper in Martin St-Louis’s mind, given that he’s a respected veteran, but the fact remains that in terms of performance, Allen is third.
The stats bear this out, and it’s obvious just how much the Habs’ No. 34 has been tearing it up, especially over the past two months.
In fact, the most shocking statistic is that Allen hasn’t allowed fewer than three goals in a game since December 18 (i.e. exactly two months ago).
Since then, it’s been a disaster for Allen, who has allowed 28 goals in seven games.
That’s an average of four goals allowed per game.
Understandably, this is not good, and we understand Stéphane Waite’s comments.
Here are some other stats (from before yesterday’s game against the Washington Capitals) that speak volumes about Allen’s performance this season.
In short, things aren’t going well for Allen, whose confidence is clearly VERY affected.
Well, firstly, because the Montreal Canadiens didn’t get a point, which is great for the reverse standings, and therefore, the lottery.
Last night’s 3-2 overtime win over the Minnesota Wild saw the Buffalo Sabres overtake the Habs in the overall standings.
I’ll leave you to analyze it all with the overall league standings.
Nick Suzuki
13th player in Canadiens history with 3 straight 20-goal seasons at 24 years of age or younger#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/l7jAJnTa67
– Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) February 18, 2024
Slafkovsky actually earned his 30ᵉ point of the season on this goal.
Let’s hope their streaks last as long as possible.
En Rafale
– 12ᵉ goal of the season last night for Lane Hutson.
Just Lane Hutson doing Lane Hutson Things
Watch on ESPN+: https://t.co/m6rGIPazgR@hockey_east | @espn pic.twitter.com/zH4uiPOMXS
– BU Men’s Hockey (@TerrierHockey) February 18, 2024
– An excellent read.
Happy #Jagr Day to those who celebrate.
Here’s an@TheAthleticstory about@68Jagrpracticing with@penguinsand explaining why he asked for trade in 2001.
– Rob Rossi (@Real_RobRossi) February 18, 2024
– Read more.
CF Montréal | In our reporter’s notebook https://t.co/zMpYrk9iBH
– La Presse Sports (@LaPresse_Sports) February 18, 2024
– Too bad.
Manny Pacquiao will not be able to participate in the Paris Games https://t.co/eLWxS80nZA
– La Presse Sports (@LaPresse_Sports) February 18, 2024
– A beautiful story.
Sylvie Maltais’ story is inspiring.
“Even if you get old, you’re not finished,” she says.
No, there’s no age limit to winning medals https://t.co/WaPiMBYu9W
– Mikaël Lalancette (@MikLalancette) February 18, 2024