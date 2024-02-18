Jake Allen has not allowed fewer than three goals in a game since December 18.

For several weeks now, Jake Allen has been having one very difficult outing after another.

In fact, the 33-year-old netminder has performed poorly virtually every time he’s been given the net in the last two months.

The three-goal rotation clearly doesn’t help Allen’s cause, but the fact remains that he’s shot himself in the foot with his poor performances, and right now he’s undoubtedly behind Samuel Montembeault and Cayden Primeau.

He’s probably still the club’s second-choice goalkeeper in Martin St-Louis’s mind, given that he’s a respected veteran, but the fact remains that in terms of performance, Allen is third.

The stats bear this out, and it’s obvious just how much the Habs’ No. 34 has been tearing it up, especially over the past two months.

In fact, the most shocking statistic is that Allen hasn’t allowed fewer than three goals in a game since December 18 (i.e. exactly two months ago).

Indeed, when you look at his last eight outings, the last time Allen had a very solid game was on December 18, when the Habs won 3-2 in overtime in Winnipeg against the Jets.That was the last time Allen allowed fewer than three goals.

Since then, it’s been a disaster for Allen, who has allowed 28 goals in seven games.

That’s an average of four goals allowed per game.

Understandably, this is not good, and we understand Stéphane Waite’s comments.

Here are some other stats (from before yesterday’s game against the Washington Capitals) that speak volumes about Allen’s performance this season.

Since November 1, he ranks 62nd in the NHL in wins (min 10 starts) and 59th in average efficiency. He's going through the worst 14-start streak in the modern era (since 1967) for a Habs goaltender.

In short, things aren’t going well for Allen, whose confidence is clearly VERY affected.

It really showed last night, when at virtually every Capitals shot and opportunity, Allen looked unsettled.He really looked like a stressed rookie goalie at times.The seven goals against the St. Louis Blues really hurt Allen.Aside from Allen, it was a perfect game with a 4-3 loss to the Capitals But why?

Well, firstly, because the Montreal Canadiens didn’t get a point, which is great for the reverse standings, and therefore, the lottery.

Last night’s 3-2 overtime win over the Minnesota Wild saw the Buffalo Sabres overtake the Habs in the overall standings.

Continuing to lose, it would be very realistic for the Habs to expect the Arizona Coyotes, Ottawa Senators and even the Columbus Blue Jackets to move ahead (or behind, depending on how you look at it).

I’ll leave you to analyze it all with the overall league standings.

Nick Suzuki 13th player in Canadiens history with 3 straight 20-goal seasons at 24 years of age or younger

And secondly, it was a perfect game, because the young players we want to see perform in this rebuild and extend their fine streaks got points.Nick Suzuki extended his streak of consecutive games with at least one point to ten, and Juraj Slafkovsky extended it to eight.

Slafkovsky actually earned his 30ᵉ point of the season on this goal.

Let’s hope their streaks last as long as possible.

