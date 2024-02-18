Top-5: Sean Monahan scores his first Jets goal

It was quite a day of hockey in the National Hockey League yesterday, with numerous highlights across the 13-game schedule.

Here’s what caught our eye.

Just over two weeks ago, the Montreal Canadiens traded their top asset at the trade deadline, Sean Monahan, to the Winnipeg Jets

In return, the Habs received the Jets’ first-round pick this year, as well as a conditional pick.

In short, it’s a trade the Habs had to make, but one that still hurts, given that Monahan was an excellent veteran for the Tricolore, as well as a reliable source of production.

Slaf continues doing his formal pregame handshake with Sean Monahan even though Sean Monahan is not there. pic.twitter.com/GnJDo79p5e – Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) February 18, 2024

Sean Monahan scores his 1st goal in a Jets uniform! pic.twitter.com/lJwUVlYFpN – RDS (@RDSca) February 18, 2024

Everyone loved him in Montreal, fans and players alike.Juraj Slafkovsky continues to do his usual handshake with Monahan, even though the latter is no longer here.Meanwhile, Monahan scored his first Jets goal last night in his fifth game with his new team.The goal was scored on the power play.It was a big duel between the two good Canadian teams from the West, which was ultimately won 4-2 by the Jets.

Honorable mention must go to Tyler Myers’ fine goal in defeat.

TYLER MYERS, THAT’S WHAT WE LIKE TO SEE pic.twitter.com/XJFtymzl1a – Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) February 18, 2024

And it’s important to note that the Canucks’ first goal was scored by Noah Juulsen.

Doesn’t that name ring a bell?

The first pick (26ᵉ overall) of the Montreal Canadiens in 2015 scored his first NHL goal since November 5, 2018.

Noah Juulsen scores his first goal since November 5, 2018. pic.twitter.com/j9UR8lQ5N0 – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 18, 2024

Auston Matthews just can’t stop scoring.

Since his arrival in the NHL, the Leafs’ star forward has been accustomed to very productive seasons in terms of goals.

This season, however, the rate at which he’s scoring goals is all the more impressive.

This is getting ridiculous. That’s the second time Auston Matthews(@AM34) has scored back-to-back hat tricks this season. It’s also his SIXTH hatty of the year! Hat Trick Challenge presented by @AstraZenecaUS pic.twitter.com/CzwXYIzmKj – NHL (@NHL) February 18, 2024

Auston Matthews has SIX hat-tricks this season That’s the most in a season since Mario Lemieux did it in 1995-96. pic.twitter.com/Xr2LN8wRn5 – TSN (@TSN_Sports) February 18, 2024

After the 4-on4 shift, Mitch Marner now sitting with the defense to play some defensive shifts. pic.twitter.com/mg6o6m1MAV – David Alter (@dalter) February 18, 2024

Last night, Matthews scored another hat trick, his second in two games, and his sixth of the season.This is the first time since Mario Lemieux in 1995-1996 that a player has scored six hat tricks in a season.Matthews is in very good company. The Leafs forward now has 48 goals in 52 games. He has already surpassed his second-best career mark of 47 goals in the 2019-2020 season.If he keeps up this pace, Matthews could end the season with 75 goals.In short, the Leafs and Matthews can say thank you to the Anaheim Ducks, who were pulverized 9-2.It was so easy for the Leafs, Sheldon Keefe decided to test things out by using Mitch Marner as a defenseman on a pair with T.J. Brodie and on a pair with Jake McCabe The Los Angeles Kings were at the TD Garden yesterday to take on the Boston Bruins.

It was a game of hockey that went into overtime thanks to Brandt Clarke’s first career goal.

BRANDT CLARKE. GAME-WINNING GOAL. FIRST NHL GOAL. Can you name a better way to record your first career goal than an @Energizer overtime winner on a breakaway? pic.twitter.com/wgnF3dw2uv – NHL (@NHL) February 17, 2024

He gave the Kings a 5-4 victory with a superb goal out of the penalty box.He completely undermined Linus Ullmark.The 21-year-old defenseman now has one goal and three assists in eight games since his recall.

He has a very bright future ahead of him. He was selected 8ᵉth overall in the 2021 draft.

As if it wasn’t enough to see the Leafs demolish the Ducks, the Panthers decided to do the same to the Lightning.

The Panthers made short work of the Lightning in the Battle of Florida, winning 9-2.

It’s a matchup that Tampa Bay usually dominates, but it looks like the tide has turned.

Verhaeghe nets his 30th and the Panthers take a 9-1 lead pic.twitter.com/gdBJoz6mpA – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) February 18, 2024

5. A fine speech from Nico Hischier after the Devils’ Stadium Series victory

Hischier x2 What a shot pic.twitter.com/weLARxSMRj – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) February 18, 2024

The New Jersey Devils and Philadelphia Flyers faced off on the road last night in a Stadium Series game.It was an excellent hockey match, with the Devils winning 6-3.Nico Hischier and Nathan Bastian were the stars of the game with two goals each for the Devils.

The Devils’ captain gave a nice interview after the game.

Nico Hischier with the post game f-bomb for all of New Jersey to hear pic.twitter.com/luITc4CaRz – Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) February 18, 2024

Prolongation

– Radko Gudas vs. Max Domi: a fight that didn’t last long.

Here we go Radko Gudas drops the gloves in his first game back since the “Scream” when Gudas was with Florida pic.twitter.com/sbNZXa88mg – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) February 18, 2024

– Oh my!

– Here are all the results from the previous day.

A 13-game Saturday saw the @NJDevils win the first rendition of the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL #StadiumSeries while the @MapleLeafs and @FlaPanthers both erupted for nine goals apiece.#NHLStats: https://t.co/V23PubW1au pic.twitter.com/74D41Ngk2S – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 18, 2024

– Here are yesterday’s top scorers.

– Today’s NHL schedule: three games.