Top-5: Sean Monahan scores his first Jets goal
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
It was quite a day of hockey in the National Hockey League yesterday, with numerous highlights across the 13-game schedule.

Here’s what caught our eye.

1. A first goal for Sean Monahan in a Jets uniform

Just over two weeks ago, the Montreal Canadiens traded their top asset at the trade deadline, Sean Monahan, to the Winnipeg Jets.

In return, the Habs received the Jets’ first-round pick this year, as well as a conditional pick.

In short, it’s a trade the Habs had to make, but one that still hurts, given that Monahan was an excellent veteran for the Tricolore, as well as a reliable source of production.

Everyone loved him in Montreal, fans and players alike.

Juraj Slafkovsky continues to do his usual handshake with Monahan, even though the latter is no longer here.

Meanwhile, Monahan scored his first Jets goal last night in his fifth game with his new team.

The goal was scored on the power play.

It was a big duel between the two good Canadian teams from the West, which was ultimately won 4-2 by the Jets.

Honorable mention must go to Tyler Myers’ fine goal in defeat.

And it’s important to note that the Canucks’ first goal was scored by Noah Juulsen.

Doesn’t that name ring a bell?

The first pick (26ᵉ overall) of the Montreal Canadiens in 2015 scored his first NHL goal since November 5, 2018.

2. Auston Matthews scores his sixth hat trick of the season

Auston Matthews just can’t stop scoring.

Since his arrival in the NHL, the Leafs’ star forward has been accustomed to very productive seasons in terms of goals.

This season, however, the rate at which he’s scoring goals is all the more impressive.

Last night, Matthews scored another hat trick, his second in two games, and his sixth of the season.

This is the first time since Mario Lemieux in 1995-1996 that a player has scored six hat tricks in a season.

Matthews is in very good company.

The Leafs forward now has 48 goals in 52 games. He has already surpassed his second-best career mark of 47 goals in the 2019-2020 season.

If he keeps up this pace, Matthews could end the season with 75 goals.

In short, the Leafs and Matthews can say thank you to the Anaheim Ducks, who were pulverized 9-2.

It was so easy for the Leafs, Sheldon Keefe decided to test things out by using Mitch Marner as a defenseman on a pair with T.J. Brodie and on a pair with Jake McCabe.

3. Brandt Clarke scores his first NHL goal in overtime against the Bruins

The Los Angeles Kings were at the TD Garden yesterday to take on the Boston Bruins.

It was a game of hockey that went into overtime thanks to Brandt Clarke’s first career goal.

He gave the Kings a 5-4 victory with a superb goal out of the penalty box.

He completely undermined Linus Ullmark.

The 21-year-old defenseman now has one goal and three assists in eight games since his recall.

He has a very bright future ahead of him. He was selected 8ᵉth overall in the 2021 draft.

4. Panthers demolish Lightning 9-2

As if it wasn’t enough to see the Leafs demolish the Ducks, the Panthers decided to do the same to the Lightning.

The Panthers made short work of the Lightning in the Battle of Florida, winning 9-2.

It’s a matchup that Tampa Bay usually dominates, but it looks like the tide has turned.

5. A fine speech from Nico Hischier after the Devils’ Stadium Series victory

The New Jersey Devils and Philadelphia Flyers faced off on the road last night in a Stadium Series game.

It was an excellent hockey match, with the Devils winning 6-3.

Nico Hischier and Nathan Bastian were the stars of the game with two goals each for the Devils.

The Devils’ captain gave a nice interview after the game.

Prolongation

– Radko Gudas vs. Max Domi: a fight that didn’t last long.

– Oh my!

– Here are all the results from the previous day.

– Here are yesterday’s top scorers.

(Credit: NHL.com)

– Today’s NHL schedule: three games.

(Credit: Google/NHL)

