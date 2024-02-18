Top-5: Sean Monahan scores his first Jets goal

Slaf continues doing his formal pregame handshake with Sean Monahan even though Sean Monahan is not there. pic.twitter.com/GnJDo79p5e
– Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) February 18, 2024
In return, the Habs received the Jets’ first-round pick this year, as well as a conditional pick.
In short, it’s a trade the Habs had to make, but one that still hurts, given that Monahan was an excellent veteran for the Tricolore, as well as a reliable source of production.
Sean Monahan scores his 1st goal in a Jets uniform! pic.twitter.com/lJwUVlYFpN
– RDS (@RDSca) February 18, 2024
Honorable mention must go to Tyler Myers’ fine goal in defeat.
TYLER MYERS, THAT’S WHAT WE LIKE TO SEE pic.twitter.com/XJFtymzl1a
– Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) February 18, 2024
And it’s important to note that the Canucks’ first goal was scored by Noah Juulsen.
Doesn’t that name ring a bell?
The first pick (26ᵉ overall) of the Montreal Canadiens in 2015 scored his first NHL goal since November 5, 2018.
Noah Juulsen scores his first goal since November 5, 2018. pic.twitter.com/j9UR8lQ5N0
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 18, 2024
Auston Matthews just can’t stop scoring.
Since his arrival in the NHL, the Leafs’ star forward has been accustomed to very productive seasons in terms of goals.
This season, however, the rate at which he’s scoring goals is all the more impressive.
This is getting ridiculous.
That’s the second time Auston Matthews(@AM34) has scored back-to-back hat tricks this season. It’s also his SIXTH hatty of the year!
Hat Trick Challenge presented by @AstraZenecaUS pic.twitter.com/CzwXYIzmKj
– NHL (@NHL) February 18, 2024
Auston Matthews has SIX hat-tricks this season
That’s the most in a season since Mario Lemieux did it in 1995-96. pic.twitter.com/Xr2LN8wRn5
– TSN (@TSN_Sports) February 18, 2024
After the 4-on4 shift, Mitch Marner now sitting with the defense to play some defensive shifts. pic.twitter.com/mg6o6m1MAV
– David Alter (@dalter) February 18, 2024
It was a game of hockey that went into overtime thanks to Brandt Clarke’s first career goal.
BRANDT CLARKE. GAME-WINNING GOAL. FIRST NHL GOAL.
Can you name a better way to record your first career goal than an @Energizer overtime winner on a breakaway? pic.twitter.com/wgnF3dw2uv
– NHL (@NHL) February 17, 2024
He has a very bright future ahead of him. He was selected 8ᵉth overall in the 2021 draft.
As if it wasn’t enough to see the Leafs demolish the Ducks, the Panthers decided to do the same to the Lightning.
It’s a matchup that Tampa Bay usually dominates, but it looks like the tide has turned.
Verhaeghe nets his 30th and the Panthers take a 9-1 lead pic.twitter.com/gdBJoz6mpA
– B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) February 18, 2024
5. A fine speech from Nico Hischier after the Devils’ Stadium Series victory
Hischier x2
What a shot pic.twitter.com/weLARxSMRj
– B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) February 18, 2024
The Devils’ captain gave a nice interview after the game.
Nico Hischier with the post game f-bomb for all of New Jersey to hear pic.twitter.com/luITc4CaRz
– Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) February 18, 2024
– Radko Gudas vs. Max Domi: a fight that didn’t last long.
Here we go
Radko Gudas drops the gloves in his first game back since the “Scream” when Gudas was with Florida pic.twitter.com/sbNZXa88mg
– B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) February 18, 2024
– Oh my!
– Here are all the results from the previous day.
A 13-game Saturday saw the @NJDevils win the first rendition of the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL #StadiumSeries while the @MapleLeafs and @FlaPanthers both erupted for nine goals apiece.#NHLStats: https://t.co/V23PubW1au pic.twitter.com/74D41Ngk2S
– NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 18, 2024
– Here are yesterday’s top scorers.
– Today’s NHL schedule: three games.