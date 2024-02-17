Skip to content
Another Jake Allen departure, another Canadiens loss
After a forgettable game against the Rangers on Thursday, the Canadiens had a chance to bounce back tonight against the Capitals.

Montreal defeated the same Capitals just a few days ago.

Here is Martin St-Louis’ line-up:

And the visitors’:

After one period, the Capitals took a 2-1 lead.

First, Anthony Mantha, in front of family and friends, broke the ice.

Arber Xhekaj, in honor of his father, brought everyone back to square one a few seconds later.

A 102.2 mph shot foiled Darcy Kuemper.

Before the end of the period, T.J. Oshie, from his office, gave the lead back to the visitors.

AfterAlex Newhook tied the game (his first goal since returning to action), the Caps regained the lead for a third time tonight.

Sonny Milano, back in the game, scored. Two former Canadiens, Max Pacioretty and Joel Edmundson, picked up the assists.

But is it really a Canadiens game without Nick Suzuki and Juraj Slafkovsky on the scoresheet?

No.

That’s why Suzuki scored his 20th of the season on the power play, assisted by Slaf.

The captain increased his streak of games with at least one point to 10, while Slaf increased it to eight.

In the Slovak’s case, it’s the longest streak in team history for a player aged 19 and under.

As had been the case all game, the visitors regained the lead after the home side had given up hope.

This time, after Aliaksei Protas’s goal, the Habs were never able to tie the game.

Final score: 4-3 Capitals.

A great night for Montreal Tankathon fans. With this defeat, Buffalo overtook the Habs in the overall standings.

The team’s next game is against the Sabres on Wednesday.

Overtime

– This was Joel Edmundson’s first game at the Bell Centre since the trade.

– By the way, he spoke with Jake Evans.

– 25 years for attempted murder.

– 6-3 Rocket loss.

– Yes.

