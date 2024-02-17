Another Jake Allen departure, another Canadiens loss

After a forgettable game against the Rangers on Thursday, the Canadiens had a chance to bounce back tonight against the Capitals.Montreal defeated the same Capitals just a few days ago.

Here is Martin St-Louis’ line-up:

And the visitors’:

Another rough start for Allen. Can’t freeze the puck, which leads to an easy goal for Mantha. Allen is really having a hard time focusing in recent games. pic.twitter.com/7sKc2ieOfI – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) February 18, 2024

Arber Xhekaj with a big blast from the point, ties the game. Joshua Roy and Joel Armia with assists. #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/kff2QR2NRg – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) February 18, 2024

Sonny Milano gives the Caps the lead. Catch 3rd period action of Canadiens vs. Capitals on Sportsnet and stream on Sportsnet+. pic.twitter.com/sJtWeUHOBB – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 18, 2024

After one period, the Capitals took a 2-1 lead.First, Anthony Mantha, in front of family and friends, broke the ice.Arber Xhekaj, in honor of his father , brought everyone back to square one a few seconds later.A 102.2 mph shot foiled Darcy Kuemper.Before the end of the period, T.J. Oshie, from his office, gave the lead back to the visitors.After Alex Newhook tied the game (his first goal since returning to action) , the Caps regained the lead for a third time tonight.Sonny Milano, back in the game, scored. Two former Canadiens, Max Pacioretty and Joel Edmundson, picked up the assists.But is it really a Canadiens game without Nick Suzuki and Juraj Slafkovsky on the scoresheet?No.

That’s why Suzuki scored his 20th of the season on the power play, assisted by Slaf.

Nick Suzuki scores his 20th goal after some good puck movement on the powerplay. But look at Caufield’s reaction, lol. pic.twitter.com/up8H9fCyV6 – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) February 18, 2024

The captain increased his streak of games with at least one point to 10, while Slaf increased it to eight.

In the Slovak’s case, it’s the longest streak in team history for a player aged 19 and under.

As had been the case all game, the visitors regained the lead after the home side had given up hope.

This time, after Aliaksei Protas’s goal, the Habs were never able to tie the game.

Final score: 4-3 Capitals.A great night forTankathon fans. With this defeat, Buffalo overtook the Habs in the overall standings.

The team’s next game is against the Sabres on Wednesday.

– This was Joel Edmundson’s first game at the Bell Centre since the trade.

– By the way, he spoke with Jake Evans.

Jake Evans reconnecting with Joel Edmundson. As an aside, the security guard in the video is one of the nicest guys at the Bell Centre. Always has time for a chat. Good guy. pic.twitter.com/1EJqrmbv6i – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) February 18, 2024

