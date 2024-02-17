Another Jake Allen departure, another Canadiens loss

Lineys#CapsHabs | @JackDaniels_US pic.twitter.com/m53kr8wkrB
– Washington Capitals (@Capitals) February 17, 2024
Here is Martin St-Louis’ line-up:
Tonight’s lineup
Tonight’s lineup#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/gvBqAS0GW7
– Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) February 18, 2024
And the visitors’:
Another rough start for Allen. Can’t freeze the puck, which leads to an easy goal for Mantha.
Allen is really having a hard time focusing in recent games. pic.twitter.com/7sKc2ieOfI
– Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) February 18, 2024
Arber Xhekaj with a big blast from the point, ties the game. Joshua Roy and Joel Armia with assists. #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/kff2QR2NRg
– Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) February 18, 2024
Sonny Milano gives the Caps the lead.
Catch 3rd period action of Canadiens vs. Capitals on Sportsnet and stream on Sportsnet+. pic.twitter.com/sJtWeUHOBB
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 18, 2024
That’s why Suzuki scored his 20th of the season on the power play, assisted by Slaf.
Nick Suzuki scores his 20th goal after some good puck movement on the powerplay.
But look at Caufield’s reaction, lol. pic.twitter.com/up8H9fCyV6
– Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) February 18, 2024
In the Slovak’s case, it’s the longest streak in team history for a player aged 19 and under.
This time, after Aliaksei Protas’s goal, the Habs were never able to tie the game.
The team’s next game is against the Sabres on Wednesday.
Overtime
– This was Joel Edmundson’s first game at the Bell Centre since the trade.
Welcome back, Eddy
#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/fBlnqJF7Ga
– Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) February 18, 2024
– By the way, he spoke with Jake Evans.
Jake Evans reconnecting with Joel Edmundson.
As an aside, the security guard in the video is one of the nicest guys at the Bell Centre. Always has time for a chat. Good guy. pic.twitter.com/1EJqrmbv6i
– Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) February 18, 2024
– 25 years for attempted murder.
Another reminder that the game of hockey is in fact played by giant children https://t.co/LweuE6diFQ
– /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) February 18, 2024
– 6-3 Rocket loss.
Final score
Final score#GoRocket pic.twitter.com/eIHsXvLQgK
– Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) February 18, 2024
– Yes.
In Jake Allen’s ears every time a puck heads for the net. pic.twitter.com/d7A1FtJRte
– Simon-Olivier Lorange (@SO_Lorange) February 18, 2024