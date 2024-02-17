Trevor Zegras in Montreal: Grant McCagg wants nothing to do with it

Every year, a very talented player is linked to the Canadiens.

This year, that player is Trevor Zegras, and fans have reason to believe: it’s not just the people of Montreal who are tying the forward to the Habs.

What’s more, he loves the city, he’s one of Cole Caufield’s best friends and, over the past few years, Kent Hughes has developed a reputation for trading first- and second-round picks for established young players. #DachNewhook

And this year, the Habs are counting on three top-60 picks (including two in the top-25, presumably).

Are the stars aligned for the arrival of the American forward? Grant McCagg wouldn’t necessarily be happy with such a scenario.

On Tony Marinaro’s Sick Podcast , the former Canadiens scout didn’t seem too open to the idea of acquiring a seven-point player in 2023-2024.

He understands that over the past two years, he’s reached the 60-point plateau, but he’s not consistent. Marinaro compared his playing style to that of Alex Kovalev: a very talented guy who will show up every other game.

As for McCagg, he doesn’t like the fact that he’s in the highlights once every two weeks, and in between, he’s invisible.

In the Processus podcast, hosted by Simon Boisvert and Mathias Brunet, the Snake followed suit. He wouldn’t be against the idea of acquiring Zegras, but he’s not the player to change the franchise, as Craig Button thinks.

Boisvert wouldn’t trade the eighth pick, for example, in return for the Ducks’ forward.

In short, even if Zegras seems an attractive player at first glance, he’s not the unanimous choice in Montreal. It remains to be seen what Kent Hughes and his group think of him.

If Zegras isn’t in the plans, there’s a certain Casey Mittlestadt in Buffalo who could be available…

