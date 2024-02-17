Skip to content
The no-name who gave the Leafs a run for their money in January grew up admiring Carey Price
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
Drafted in the third round of the 2018 draft, Lukas Dostal is taking a long time to establish himself as a good NHL goaltender. For his career, he has an efficiency average of .901 and a goals-against average of 3.63.

True, he plays in Anaheim, but…

In his short time in North America, he’s faced some adversity. At the beginning of January, he probably had the best game of his career at any level. In a loss to the Maple Leafs, he made 55 saves on 57 shots. That evening, the Toronto Sun outright disrespected him by calling him a “no-name”.

The Ducks responded to the post by saying he was the NHL Rookie of the Month for October.

Well done to the organization!

But this publication by the Toronto media may have jinxed the Czech goaltender. Since that game, he has just two wins in six starts. Dostal had started the 2023-2024 season well, winning five of his first six games.

In fact, the Canucks’ number-two goaltender grew up admiring Carey Price. And believe me, he’s not the only one.

He admired Price for his skating and posture in front of the net.

As a 6’2″ goalie, he had to stay well positioned in front of the cage, he said.

Tonight, Lukas Dostal and the Ducks visit Toronto to face the Leafs for the first time since January 3. Although Dostal has played in his team’s last three games, his coach will be sending him into the fray tonight to avenge that unprofessional Toronto Sun publication.

One thing’s for sure, Anaheim will be motivated.

Another player to keep an eye on: Radko Gudas.

He’ll be back in Toronto for the first time since…

This is the kind of game that Ryan Reaves, who wasn’t with the Leafs for this game, will have to stand up and prove why he signed a three-year contract.

What’s the stakes in a Gudas-Reaves fight? I’m asking for a friend…

