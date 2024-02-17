The no-name who gave the Leafs a run for their money in January grew up admiring Carey Price

Drafted in the third round of the 2018 draft, Lukas Dostal is taking a long time to establish himself as a good NHL goaltender. For his career, he has an efficiency average of .901 and a goals-against average of 3.63.

True, he plays in Anaheim, but…

In his short time in North America, he’s faced some adversity. At the beginning of January, he probably had the best game of his career at any level. In a loss to the Maple Leafs, he made 55 saves on 57 shots. That evening, the Toronto Sun outright disrespected him by calling him a “no-name”.

His name is Lukas Dostal. He had 55 saves last night. He was NHL Rookie of the Month in October.

⁰Be better, @TheTorontoSun. https://t.co/SVHU85d4LO – Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) January 4, 2024

The Ducks responded to the post by saying he was the NHL Rookie of the Month for October.Well done to the organization!But this publication by the Toronto media may have jinxed the Czech goaltender. Since that game, he has just two wins in six starts. Dostal had started the 2023-2024 season well, winning five of his first six games.

In fact, the Canucks’ number-two goaltender grew up admiring Carey Price. And believe me, he’s not the only one.

Lukas Dostal grew up admiring Carey Price because of his composure & skating ability “I really have to rely a lot on my reads. I’m not one of the biggest goalies [6’2] so I have to be composed & in the right positions” – Mark Masters (@markhmasters) February 17, 2024

He admired Price for his skating and posture in front of the net.

As a 6’2″ goalie, he had to stay well positioned in front of the cage, he said.

Tonight, Lukas Dostal and the Ducks visit Toronto to face the Leafs for the first time since January 3. Although Dostal has played in his team’s last three games, his coach will be sending him into the fray tonight to avenge that unprofessional Toronto Sun publication.

One thing’s for sure, Anaheim will be motivated.

An inspiring moment this morning as Ducks goalie coach Sudarshan “Sudsie” Maharaj surprises the team in Toronto in the midst of his fight with pancreatic cancer. Watch Full Video https://t.co/Y6RhbROrux pic.twitter.com/ycwQQXTjGm – Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) February 17, 2024

Another player to keep an eye on: Radko Gudas.

He’ll be back in Toronto for the first time since…

Geez, Radko Gudas screaming in Joseph Woll’s face after the Panthers win the series… pic.twitter.com/vRwRsn2TY2 – Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) May 13, 2023

This is the kind of game that Ryan Reaves, who wasn’t with the Leafs for this game, will have to stand up and prove why he signed a three-year contract.

What’s the stakes in a Gudas-Reaves fight? I’m asking for a friend…

