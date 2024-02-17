Suzuki trio strongly targeted by Capitals head coach

Over the last few games, Habs fans have felt something they’ve been waiting for: the joy of having a true first trio capable of threatening night after night.

One might even add that the team finally has a menacing power play. All thanks to the sudden emergence of Juraj Slafkovsky. It’s amazing how the emergence of a player of his calibre can have such an effect on the whole line-up.

We suspected that opposing teams now had a game plan to deal with Suzuki’s unit, but Capitals head coach Spencer Carbery verbalized it.

These comments were reported by Guillaume Lefrançois of La Presse.

It’s been a long time since a coach talked this way about a Habs trio. Last year’s trio of Caufield-Suzuki-Dach did some damage for a while, but it feels like we’re somewhere else in terms of chemistry and danger level. The words Carbery used are pretty harsh and show the emphasis the Caps will put on stopping this trio.

One thing some have overlooked is that Dach will be able to assume a center role next year, knowing that there will be another trio capable of taking on offensive responsibilities. We should see less movement between a center and winger role, which could facilitate his development. Because yes, Dach is still a work in progress.

We don’t yet know if the rebuild will be a success across the board, but fans have realistic reasons to be optimistic about the future.

The next first-round pick will be important, and after that, the Tricolore will be able to think calmly about the playoffs and moving up in the standings.

