Logan Mailloux at the top of the AHL (or one point?) among defensemen

While the Montreal Canadiens put on a fine show last night in their loss to the Washington Capitals , the Laval Rocket were playing their second game in two days.

Jean-François Houle’s troupe was in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to take on the Pittsburgh Penguins school team.

As I explained yesterday , the Laval Rocket are involved in a heated playoff battle in the North Division, so every point is crucial.

Unfortunately, the Rocket couldn’t pick up a point last night against the Penguins, losing 6-3.

It’s worth noting that, with his two goals, Jan Mysak joined Joshua Roy and Lias Andersson at the top of the Rocket scoring charts this season with 13 goals.

In short, the Rocket dropped some important points last night, which now puts them three points behind the Toronto Marlies and the fifth and final playoff spot Still, there was one bright spot for the Laval Rocket this morning, as Logan Mailloux moved to the top of the AHL for points among defensemen with two assists last night.

However, as mentioned in my headline, one of Mailloux’s two assists could be taken away from him, according to Anthony Marcotte, which would put Mailloux at 34 points, second in the standings rather than at the top.

Logan Mailloux was credited with an assist he shouldn’t have on Xavier Simoneau’s 3rd-period goal yesterday. The assist should belong to Mitch Stephens (27), not Mailloux (24). I have a feeling a correction will be made soon. – Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) February 18, 2024

Still, to be in the AHL’s top tier as a rookie defenseman is quite an accomplishment for Mailloux.

Not just any defenseman can amass 11 goals and 24 (or 23?) assists for a total of 35 (or 34?) points in 47 games.

He’s having a great first season in the pros, and he’s really showing why Habs management selected him 31ᵉ overall in 2021 despite the history we all know about.

In short, hats off to Mailloux for getting to this point.

Now you have to wonder if he’ll earn himself an NHL audition by the end of the season.

Kent Hughes may well decide to allow Mailloux to play a few games with the Habs to see what he can do for next season.

On the other hand, as long as the Rocket are in the thick of the playoff race, Mailloux must continue to help Jean-François Houle’s troupe.

In short, it’s all to be seen.

– The Rocket wrap up their crazy trip (three games in three days) this afternoon against the Bridgeport Islanders.

It’s game day! It’s game day!

