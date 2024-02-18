Logan Mailloux at the top of the AHL (or one point?) among defensemen

Final score
Jean-François Houle’s troupe was in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to take on the Pittsburgh Penguins school team.
Unfortunately, the Rocket couldn’t pick up a point last night against the Penguins, losing 6-3.
It’s worth noting that, with his two goals, Jan Mysak joined Joshua Roy and Lias Andersson at the top of the Rocket scoring charts this season with 13 goals.
However, as mentioned in my headline, one of Mailloux’s two assists could be taken away from him, according to Anthony Marcotte, which would put Mailloux at 34 points, second in the standings rather than at the top.
Logan Mailloux was credited with an assist he shouldn’t have on Xavier Simoneau’s 3rd-period goal yesterday. The assist should belong to Mitch Stephens (27), not Mailloux (24). I have a feeling a correction will be made soon.
– Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) February 18, 2024
Still, to be in the AHL’s top tier as a rookie defenseman is quite an accomplishment for Mailloux.
He’s having a great first season in the pros, and he’s really showing why Habs management selected him 31ᵉ overall in 2021 despite the history we all know about.
Now you have to wonder if he’ll earn himself an NHL audition by the end of the season.
On the other hand, as long as the Rocket are in the thick of the playoff race, Mailloux must continue to help Jean-François Houle’s troupe.
In short, it’s all to be seen.
– The Rocket wrap up their crazy trip (three games in three days) this afternoon against the Bridgeport Islanders.
