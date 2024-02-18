I liked seeing Juraj Slafkovsky get angry at the end of the game.

Slafkovsky really wanted this one.
If Matheson keeps feeding him in that spot, the goals are going to keep coming. pic.twitter.com/8fGgUznPJ9
– Matt Drake (@DrakeMT) February 18, 2024
Because obviously, there will be far more defeats than victories in a rebuild, and that’s where the danger lies.
The danger is that young players will tell themselves that it’s okay to lose, because once the time comes to win and dominate, this mentality will have been imbued in the players, as was the case with the Edmonton Oilers for several seasons.
Fortunately, so far, I’m really confident that it won’t happen.
Because, night after night, despite the defeats and less-than-stellar performances, we’re seeing some extremely competitive young players who don’t like to lose.
I’ll leave you to watch the following sequence.
Juraj Slafkovsky smashing his stick in anger at the end of the game.
This kid absolutely hates to lose. pic.twitter.com/YYh0U1lvz5
– /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) February 18, 2024
Slafkovsky’s simple gesture shows just how much he wants to win and make a difference for the Montreal Canadiens.
If it hadn’t been for defenseman John Carlson’s save, Slaf would have sent the Bell Centre into euphoria by sending everyone into overtime.
So it’s the frustration of having missed his chance to make the difference that comes out on this stick swing.
Slaf wasn’t frustrated with his game(with good reason), but frustrated at having missed this precise opportunity.
Because it shows how much the kid wants to win and wants to help his team win, even though he knows full well that the Habs are one of the worst teams in the NHL and won’t make the playoffs.
Juraj Slafkovský began the game making someone happy, and ended it very angry. But that anger will be beneficial to the Canadiens one day, as will Cole Caufield’s play away from the puck. Progress for the future is happening in real time, despite losses. https://t.co/sgGRYWOPyz
– Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) February 18, 2024
It’s really great to see Slafkovsky being competitive like this, after not having had a competitive, winning situation with the Habs since his arrival in the NHL.
He fits in very well with the team’s values, and with the competitive sides that Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield have developed by winning their way to the Stanley Cup Final in 2021.
Both of them came very close to winning the Stanley Cup, and were very important players in the Tricolore’s career.
I can’t wait to see them back in the playoffs, this time accompanied by Juraj Slafkovsky, who I think will be an excellent playoff player.
In short, despite the losses and the difficult season, there’s a lot of positivity around the Montreal Canadiens right now, and it’s all thanks to these guys, whom we love a lot, and who also love each other a lot.
Never change Juraj Slafkovsky pic.twitter.com/Th30CbMPmV
– /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) February 18, 2024
If they stay intact and health permitting, I can see the Suzuki/Caufield/Slafkovsky line being the first to score 100 goals for the Habs next season since Muller-Damphousse-Bellows in 1992-93. They also happened to be the last Canadian team to win a Cup that season.
– Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) February 18, 2024
