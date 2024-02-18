Kirby Dach is not closing the door on a return to the game this season

That makes our Saturday Things you absolutely love to see on a Saturday

In the second game of the season, my heart broke when I saw Kirby Dach leave for the dressing room with a knee injury. The rest is history: he underwent surgery and his season was declared over.In recent days, we seem to be seeing a little light at the end of the tunnel.But why? Because the forward has skated twice on his own.

Today, he met with reporters for a ten-minute Q&A session.

The press conference was shared by the team’s official account.

What I learned from the Q&A: Dach didn’t close the door on a return to action. He certainly didn’t suggest it would happen, but he did give some hope to fans who expect to see him back this season.

Never say never, but take this news with a grain of salt.

One thing’s for sure, he’s feeling good and strong.

And at the end of June, there’s no more hockey. Yesterday, a columnist for TheHockeyWriter was talking about the second round of the playoffs for a return to action by the forward.

Firstly, Montreal won’t be playing in the second round, and secondly, I don’t know Trege Wilson as a credible person in the business. Where did he get such information?

If Renaud Lavoie’s information is correct regarding the surgeon’s timetable, we can (officially) write off Dach’s 2023-2024 season.

One thing’s for sure: he’ll be ready, if we’re to believe him, for next season. In fact, he shouldn’t have any knee problems over the summer, which is good news.

But if the medical professional has come around (because a high-level athlete can come back from such an injury after six months), Dach could play a few games at the end of the season. I don’t believe it, but it’s not out of the question.

After all, the surgeon was categorical.

