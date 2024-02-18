Alex Ovechkin doesn’t believe he’ll sign another NHL contract

Alex Ovechkin believes he will retire from hockey after he finishes out current contract with Capitals https://t.co/41CALhIa48
Time is running out, however, for the Czar. His NHL contract ($9.5 million) expires in July 2026, and according to what he told Russian media outlet sportexpress.ru, he won’t be signing another one. At least, he doesn’t think so.
Until then, anything can happen, and the question is: if the Russian captain hasn’t surpassed Gretzky by the end of the 2025-2026 season, will he sign one-year contracts until he beats him for good? I think so. After all, he’s so close (literally), and Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan has assured us that as long as Ovi is in the U.S. capital, he’ll do everything in his power to surround him and help him score 895 goals, maybe even 900.
And in October 2026, Ovi wouldn’t have a contract. I imagine that if he’s a dozen goals (max) out of first at the end of the 2025-2026 season, the Caps would be more than happy to sign him to a one-year contract (probably at minimum salary).
There’s a lot of conditional, and Ovechkin is the first to say so: “I don’t like the word ‘if’. We live in the moment, play and move on.”
At 38, the Great 8 is clearly exhausted. He’s having an ordinary season at the moment, not scoring a point a game (38 points in 50 games). He still has some good hockey to offer, but he clearly won’t be able to play until he’s 50.
One forward who could play until he’s 50 is his Russian compatriot Ilya Kovalchuk. This is what Ovi confessed in the same interview with a journalist in his country.
The former Canadian is currently in the KHL playoffs with Spartak Moscow. In 20 regular-season games, Kovi collected eight points, including four goals. Not bad for a 40-year-old…
