Victory for Jared Davidson: Rocket just one point away from the playoffs
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot

I think we can all agree that the Montreal Canadiens’ chances of making the playoffs vanished into thin air before the season had even begun,

In fact, virtually no one saw the club making the playoffs, and we were all pretty much set for another season of miserable rebuilding.

With no hope of the playoffs in Montreal, heads turned to the Laval Rocket, who are currently in a heated battle to qualify for the playoffs.

After a horrendous start to the season, Jean-François Houle’s team rallied to get back into the playoff race, only to hit another dip in recent weeks.

So, right now, the Rocket has virtually no room for error, with every point of vital importance.

And Jared Davidson seems to have understood this, as he scored the first hat trick of his professional career last night to give the Rocket a 5-2 win over the Hartford Wolf Pack.

Davidson took two superb shots before completing the scoring in an empty net.

The bottom line is that the Rocket picked up two very big points, moving to within a single point of the final playoff spot in the North Division.

In the standings, we can see that the Rocket doesn’t have as many games in hand as before, which helps to give a better idea of the standings.

The standings are extremely tight, with everything decided by just a few points.

(Credit: AHL.com)
The top five teams qualify for the playoffs, while the teams in fourth and fifth place play a 2-of-3 play-in series, with the winner facing the first-place team in the next round.

In short, every game and every point is crucial for the Rocket, starting with the two remaining games this weekend, because yes, the Rocket is playing three games in three days.

It’s also worth noting that next Friday and Saturday, the Marlies will be at Place Bell to take on the Rocket.

These will be two extremely important games, and if the Rocket were to pull out both games, it would be very beneficial to the North Division standings.

We’ll be keeping a close eye on everything.

– Jared Davidson was named the AHL’s third star of the evening.

– Can we call this a fine accomplishment?

