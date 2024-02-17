Victory for Jared Davidson: Rocket just one point away from the playoffs

I think we can all agree that the Montreal Canadiens’ chances of making the playoffs vanished into thin air before the season had even begun,

miserable

In fact, virtually no one saw the club making the playoffs, and we were all pretty much set for another season ofrebuilding.With no hope of the playoffs in Montreal, heads turned to the Laval Rocket, who are currently in a heated battle to qualify for the playoffs.

After a horrendous start to the season, Jean-François Houle’s team rallied to get back into the playoff race, only to hit another dip in recent weeks.

His second of the game!

His second tonight! https://t.co/98UYq9KGYC pic.twitter.com/NlqffLJN87 – Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) February 17, 2024

A Friday in the books in the North Division. Big win for the Rocket in Hartford, bringing them within 1 point of the playoffs. Wins for Cleveland, Toronto and Rochester tonight; loss for Belleville. Syracuse and Utica inactive. pic.twitter.com/gm2wNdCQlK – Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) February 17, 2024

So, right now, the Rocket has virtually no room for error, with every point of vital importance.And Jared Davidson seems to have understood this, as he scored the first hat trick of his professional career last night to give the Rocket a 5-2 win over the Hartford Wolf Pack.Davidson took two superb shots before completing the scoring in an empty net.The bottom line is that the Rocket picked up two very big points, moving to within a single point of the final playoff spot in the North Division.

In the standings, we can see that the Rocket doesn’t have as many games in hand as before, which helps to give a better idea of the standings.

The standings are extremely tight, with everything decided by just a few points.The top five teams qualify for the playoffs, while the teams in fourth and fifth place play a 2-of-3 play-in series, with the winner facing the first-place team in the next round.In short, every game and every point is crucial for the Rocket, starting with the two remaining games this weekend, because yes, the Rocket is playing three games in three days.

It’s also worth noting that next Friday and Saturday, the Marlies will be at Place Bell to take on the Rocket.

These will be two extremely important games, and if the Rocket were to pull out both games, it would be very beneficial to the North Division standings.

We’ll be keeping a close eye on everything.

In Rafale

– Jared Davidson was named the AHL’s third star of the evening.

Friday’s AHL Three Stars of the Night Jaxson Stauber @goicehogs

Steven Santini @ontarioreign

Jared Davidson @RocketLaval pic.twitter.com/gSCNAYwih8 – American Hockey League (@TheAHL) February 17, 2024

– Can we call this a fine accomplishment?

RILEY MCKAY

The new record holder for most penalty minutes in Rocket history!

(In 62 fewer games than the previous record-holder) Our new all-time PIMs leader!

(In 62 games fewer than the previous one)#GoRocket pic.twitter.com/jZhnfGcjf7 – Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) February 17, 2024

– Read more.

The Capitals and Max Pacioretty are in town. Interview where he talks about : – his long road back to health

– his goals at age 35

– his relationship with Martin St-Louis, who was his summer training “captain https://t.co/6R5Hd5B8HI – Guillaume Lefrançois (@glefrancoisLP) February 17, 2024

– The Czech legend’s passion for hockey is ageless.

Jagr’s Proving That You Can Go Home Again https://t.co/f0QOpg5eVB – Dave Molinari (@MolinariPGH) February 17, 2024

– Nunez opens the scoring for Liverpool with a beautiful lobbed goal.