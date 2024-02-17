Owen Beck and Florian Xhekaj: fifth game in a row with at least one goal

While it was very quiet in the National Hockey League last night , there was plenty of action in the Ontario Junior League, or OHL, with nine games on the schedule.Through the various performances in these nine games, two Montreal Canadiens prospects stood out.Owen Beck and Florian Xhekaj.The two young forwards each picked up a goal and an assist for their team last night.

In Beck’s case, it was in the Saginaw Spirit’s 6-3 loss to the Sudbury Wolves.

He went all “snipe” on the power play.

OWEN BECK RELAX Make that 7 goals in 5 games for the @CanadiensMTL pick!@SpiritHockey | #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/3EwSRF4Ww2 – Ontario Hockey League (@OHLHockey) February 17, 2024

And in Xhekaj’s case, he earned both points in a 3-0 Brantford Bulldogs victory over Cédrick Guindon’s Owen Sound Attack (another Habs prospect).

Florian Xhekaj, so hot right now https://t.co/8B8go4EBGu – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) February 17, 2024

His goal turned out to be the winning one.

In short, you’re probably thinking that these two performances are nothing special.

Well, you’d be wrong.

Owen Beck: seven goals and four assists – 11 points in his last five games

Florian Xhekaj: seven goals and two assists – nine points in last five games

With their respective goals, Owen Beck and Florian Xhekaj both extended their streak of consecutive games with at least one goal to five.The two Habs prospects each have seven goals in their last five games.

And if we look at Beck and Xhekaj’s season as a whole, we see that Beck is his team’s second-highest scorer with 58 points (28 goals and 30 assists) in 42 games, while Xhekaj is his team’s fifth-highest scorer with 46 points (26 goals and 20 assists) in 50 games.

In short, things are going very well for these two Habs prospects in the OHL, as their sequence is truly impressive.

You’d think they’d be inspired by Juraj Slafkovsky, who is also currently on fire with the Tricolore, with ten points in his last five games.

In a gust

The future looks VERY bright for the Habs.

Clowns* – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) February 17, 2024

After a record crowd in Toronto, Montrealers dream of the Bell Centre https://t.co/l4dQ9QVybu – La Presse Sports (@LaPresse_Sports) February 17, 2024

