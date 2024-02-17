Owen Beck and Florian Xhekaj: fifth game in a row with at least one goal

Clowns*
In Beck’s case, it was in the Saginaw Spirit’s 6-3 loss to the Sudbury Wolves.
He went all “snipe” on the power play.
OWEN BECK RELAX
Make that 7 goals in 5 games for the @CanadiensMTL pick!@SpiritHockey | #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/3EwSRF4Ww2
And in Xhekaj’s case, he earned both points in a 3-0 Brantford Bulldogs victory over Cédrick Guindon’s Owen Sound Attack (another Habs prospect).
In short, you’re probably thinking that these two performances are nothing special.
Well, you’d be wrong.
- Owen Beck: seven goals and four assists – 11 points in his last five games
- Florian Xhekaj: seven goals and two assists – nine points in last five games
And if we look at Beck and Xhekaj’s season as a whole, we see that Beck is his team’s second-highest scorer with 58 points (28 goals and 30 assists) in 42 games, while Xhekaj is his team’s fifth-highest scorer with 46 points (26 goals and 20 assists) in 50 games.
You’d think they’d be inspired by Juraj Slafkovsky, who is also currently on fire with the Tricolore, with ten points in his last five games.
