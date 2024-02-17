Skip to content
Top-3: A shutout and a goal for goalkeeper Jaxson Stauber in the LAH
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
There was only one game on the schedule last night in the National Hockey League, but there were highlights in other leagues, which is why this is a top-3.

Here’s what caught our eye last night.

1. A goalkeeper’s goal in the American League

Last night, as the Chicago Wolves (the Carolina Hurricanes’ feeder club) took on the Rockford IceHogs (the Chicago Blackhawks’ feeder club), IceHogs goalie Jaxson Stauber put on a show with not only his first career shutout, but also a goal.

So it was quite an evening for him, with two career firsts.

The 24-year-old goaltender, who has never been drafted, played six NHL games in his career with the Chicago Blackhawks last season.

Will he get his chance this season?

Stay tuned.

2. Hurricanes pick up Coyotes

In the only NHL game on the schedule last night, it wasn’t a close game, as the Canes won 5-1 in Arizona.

The (already very small) crowd at the Coyotes’ university arena was far from delirious, especially as it took the Hurricanes just 16 seconds to take the lead.

They never looked back after that.

Honorable mention to Dylan Guenther’s fine goal in defeat.

3. A violent lacrosse match at Place Bell

There was turf at the home of the Laval Rocket last night, as a lacrosse match between the Toronto Rock and the New York Riptide took place.

Things got out of hand at one point during the game, when a fight broke out.

I’ll leave you with the images.

See this publication on Instagram

A publication shared by RDS (@rds)

In short, Place Bell and the fans will remember this lacrosse match.

Overtime

