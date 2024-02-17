Top-3: A shutout and a goal for goalkeeper Jaxson Stauber in the LAH

Pyotr Kochetkov stopped 30 of 31 shots – his fifth 30-save performance of the season – to help the @Canes earn the win Friday.#NHLStats: https://t.co/l5lfktgQXG pic.twitter.com/IxeT5byRvx
– NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 17, 2024
Here’s what caught our eye last night.
1. A goalkeeper’s goal in the American League
Last night, as the Chicago Wolves (the Carolina Hurricanes’ feeder club) took on the Rockford IceHogs (the Chicago Blackhawks’ feeder club), IceHogs goalie Jaxson Stauber put on a show with not only his first career shutout, but also a goal.
FIRST CAREER SHUTOUT AND A GOALIE GOAL?!
HAVE A DAY, JAXSON STAUBER pic.twitter.com/JKGDRF4PTN
– American Hockey League (@TheAHL) February 17, 2024
In the only NHL game on the schedule last night, it wasn’t a close game, as the Canes won 5-1 in Arizona.
The (already very small) crowd at the Coyotes’ university arena was far from delirious, especially as it took the Hurricanes just 16 seconds to take the lead.
Jordan Martinook(@Martyman17) gets things going 16 seconds into the game!
: @Sportsnet or stream on Sportsnet+ https://t.co/sEijvXhbA1 pic.twitter.com/WIKaqGm5Zd
– NHL (@NHL) February 17, 2024
Seth Jarvis goes upstairs to give the @Canes a two-goal lead!
: @Sportsnet or stream on Sportsnet+ https://t.co/sEijvXhbA1 pic.twitter.com/Dd5ndQT5Dw
– NHL (@NHL) February 17, 2024
Honorable mention to Dylan Guenther’s fine goal in defeat.
Dylan Guenther flies in and unleashes an absolute laser!
: @Sportsnet or stream on Sportsnet+ https://t.co/sEijvXhbA1 pic.twitter.com/soiqO5vNbx
– NHL (@NHL) February 17, 2024
I’ll leave you with the images.
See this publication on Instagram
Overtime
– Here’s the result from yesterday.
– Here are yesterday’s top scorers.
– Today’s NHL schedule: 13 games.