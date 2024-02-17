Top-3: A shutout and a goal for goalkeeper Jaxson Stauber in the LAH

There was only one game on the schedule last night in the National Hockey League, but there were highlights in other leagues, which is why this is a top-3.

1. A goalkeeper’s goal in the American League

Last night, as the Chicago Wolves (the Carolina Hurricanes’ feeder club) took on the Rockford IceHogs (the Chicago Blackhawks’ feeder club), IceHogs goalie Jaxson Stauber put on a show with not only his first career shutout, but also a goal.

FIRST CAREER SHUTOUT AND A GOALIE GOAL?! HAVE A DAY, JAXSON STAUBER pic.twitter.com/JKGDRF4PTN – American Hockey League (@TheAHL) February 17, 2024

So it was quite an evening for him, with two career firsts.The 24-year-old goaltender, who has never been drafted, played six NHL games in his career with the Chicago Blackhawks last season.Will he get his chance this season?Stay tuned.

In the only NHL game on the schedule last night, it wasn’t a close game, as the Canes won 5-1 in Arizona.

The (already very small) crowd at the Coyotes’ university arena was far from delirious, especially as it took the Hurricanes just 16 seconds to take the lead.

They never looked back after that.

Honorable mention to Dylan Guenther’s fine goal in defeat.

Honorable mention to Dylan Guenther's fine goal in defeat.

There was turf at the home of the Laval Rocket last night, as a lacrosse match between the Toronto Rock and the New York Riptide took place.Things got out of hand at one point during the game, when a fight broke out.

I’ll leave you with the images.

See this publication on Instagram A publication shared by RDS (@rds)

In short, Place Bell and the fans will remember this lacrosse match.

Pyotr Kochetkov stopped 30 of 31 shots – his fifth 30-save performance of the season – to help the Hurricanes earn the win Friday.

