Jeff Marek wonders if Juuse Saros could be traded for Adrian Kempe

The goaltending market will be extremely interesting to follow over the next few weeks.

We’ve already told you about Jacob Markstrom, the one who would have agreed to be traded to the Devils… In the end, the deal didn’t go through, but we shouldn’t write off a trade between the Devils and the Flames. After all, the two teams still have a few weeks to talk things over before March 8.

Markstrom isn’t the only goalie who could change addresses, however. Juuse Saros is another candidate to leave his team, which won’t be making the playoffs.

Where will he go? That’s the thousand-dollar question.

Jeff Marek and Elliotte Friedman discussed the matter in their most recent 32 Thoughts podcast.

The Los Angeles Kings are an ideal destination for Saros because the California team needs a goalie. I know Cam Talbot went to the All-Star Game, but he hasn’t been the same for a few games.

And right now, things are really bad over there. One way or another, Rob Blake will have to find a solution to get his team back on track. Could the Preds goalkeeper be the answer? In part, yes.

One thing’s for sure: it would be expensive, very expensive. Jeff Marek raised the name of Adrian Kempe, a winger with 45 points in 51 games this season, in return for the goalie. The Preds need offense and the Kings need a goalie (and to stop the bleeding). Win-Win?

What’s more, Nashville has a great prospect in Yaroslav Askarov (only 21) in front of the net. He’s been on fire lately.

Not so fast: as Friedman confided, Barry Trotz said at the start of the season that he didn’t want to trade his goalie. Now, according to the Informateur, the chances of him not trading are no longer 95%-5%, but perhaps 75-25. It would take a monstrous offer, and I don’t think Kempe alone is worth the Finn.

For the past few years, Saros has been one of the NHL’s best goaltenders and I know he doesn’t have the best season in 2023-2024, but he still has incredible value… Plus, he has a five-million contract until July 1, 2025.

In addition to the Kings, we’ll have to keep an eye on the Devils, Elliotte believes.

Pierre LeBrun has also discussed the subject and suggests that no team has yet blinked at Trotz for his goaltender. The Preds are in no hurry to trade him, and if the GM doesn’t get his offer, he won’t budge.

LeBrun talks about a talented young forward (like Kempe)

Reading between the lines, then, Kempe wouldn’t be the only man headed for the country town in the event of a deal. David Poile’s replacement may well be asking for the moon…

