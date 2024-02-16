Jeff Marek wonders if Juuse Saros could be traded for Adrian Kempe

Friday 32 Thoughts news, information and interview podcast. Today’s guest is @alanthomasdoyle: music, hockey & Russell Crowe. Links to your preferred platform:https://t.co/io7Mr1QEpm
– Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) February 16, 2024
We’ve already told you about Jacob Markstrom, the one who would have agreed to be traded to the Devils… In the end, the deal didn’t go through, but we shouldn’t write off a trade between the Devils and the Flames. After all, the two teams still have a few weeks to talk things over before March 8.
Markstrom isn’t the only goalie who could change addresses, however. Juuse Saros is another candidate to leave his team, which won’t be making the playoffs.
Where will he go? That’s the thousand-dollar question.
The Los Angeles Kings are an ideal destination for Saros because the California team needs a goalie. I know Cam Talbot went to the All-Star Game, but he hasn’t been the same for a few games.
One thing’s for sure: it would be expensive, very expensive. Jeff Marek raised the name of Adrian Kempe, a winger with 45 points in 51 games this season, in return for the goalie. The Preds need offense and the Kings need a goalie (and to stop the bleeding). Win-Win?
What’s more, Nashville has a great prospect in Yaroslav Askarov (only 21) in front of the net. He’s been on fire lately.
Not so fast: as Friedman confided, Barry Trotz said at the start of the season that he didn’t want to trade his goalie. Now, according to the Informateur, the chances of him not trading are no longer 95%-5%, but perhaps 75-25. It would take a monstrous offer, and I don’t think Kempe alone is worth the Finn.
For the past few years, Saros has been one of the NHL’s best goaltenders and I know he doesn’t have the best season in 2023-2024, but he still has incredible value… Plus, he has a five-million contract until July 1, 2025.
In addition to the Kings, we’ll have to keep an eye on the Devils, Elliotte believes.
Pierre LeBrun has also discussed the subject and suggests that no team has yet blinked at Trotz for his goaltender. The Preds are in no hurry to trade him, and if the GM doesn’t get his offer, he won’t budge.
Reading between the lines, then, Kempe wouldn’t be the only man headed for the country town in the event of a deal. David Poile’s replacement may well be asking for the moon…
Breaking news
– Wow. Montreal lost, however.
19,285 spectators at Scotiabank Arena tonight for the Montreal-Toronto LPHF game. World record for a women’s hockey game.
– Alexandre Pratt (@alexandrepratt) February 17, 2024
– Jared Davidson’s hat trick in a 5-2 Rocket victory, the 200th in its history.
VICTOIREEEEEE#GoRocket pic.twitter.com/sfrV3QLwm2
– Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) February 17, 2024
– He’s got great hands!
Lane Hutson’s shootout attempt tonight vs. Providence. No goal. pic.twitter.com/kgVU9sQosq
– Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) February 17, 2024
– Who else?
FLO GETS THE FIRST WITH THE NEW JERSEYS
1-0 #BFD | #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/Yx65z451Q2
– Brantford Bulldogs (@BulldogsOHL) February 17, 2024
– What a season!
Congratulations to the Concordia Stingers, who end the women’s university hockey season with an immaculate record!
( : @The_Stingers) pic.twitter.com/n5asQ2RMS3
– RDS (@RDSca) February 17, 2024