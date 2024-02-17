Training: a day of treatments for Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield

The Montreal Canadiens held a practice this morning in preparation for tonight’s game at the Bell Centre against the Washington Capitals, starting at 7pm.

Forwards Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki did not take part in today’s training session (treatment day). Forwards Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki are not participating in today’s practice (therapy day). – Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) February 17, 2024

The first thing we noticed was that forwards Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield did not take part, as they were both enjoying a day of treatment.This is the second time this week that Nick Suzuki has missed a practice for a therapy day.

The Habs captain is clearly not at 100% right now, but that’s not stopping him from being dominant, as he’s enjoying his best streak of the season with at least one point in each of his last nine games (15 points).

It gets even better when you consider that Suzuki has 10 points in his last five games.In short, despite the fact that he requires treatment quite regularly, the captain is dominant.The Habs captain has yet to miss a game since joining the National Hockey League.

In Caufield’s case, he’s also on a good run (18 points in his last 14 games), even if he’s not at 100%.

In short, you don’t have to be 100% to perform well for the Canadiens!

As for the rest of the workout, Jordan Harris was seen participating in practice wearing a grey jersey indicating that he couldn’t receive contact.

Jordan Harris on the Bell Centre ice for morning practice. But he’s wearing a gray jersey, no contact. – J-F Chaumont (@JFChaumontLNH) February 17, 2024

Kirby Dach, who started skating again on Wednesday, was back on the ice this morning in his tracksuits. The club maintains that it’s out of the question for him to return to the game this season. pic.twitter.com/nvrMeSU8Xm – Luc Gelinas (@LucGelinasRDS) February 17, 2024

So, he continues to progress.Kirby Dach was also seen skating in tracksuits for a second time this week before regular practice.

Dach clearly won’t be back in the game this season, but it’s still positive to see him skating like this.

In Bursts

– John Tavares absent from Leafs practice.

John Tavares absent from Leafs skate Max Domi in top-six blue @TSN_Edge – Mark Masters (@markhmasters) February 17, 2024

– Is it just me or is this a VERY weak lineup? All that’s missing are John Tavares and Calle Jarnkrok on offense and Morgan Rielly on defense.

Leafs lines at skate Knies – Matthews – Marner

Bertuzzi – Domi – Nylander

McMann – Holmberg – Robertson

Gregor – Kampf – Reaves Brodie – Liljegren

Benoit – McCabe

Lajoie – Lagesson Host Ducks tonight @TSN_Edge – Mark Masters (@markhmasters) February 17, 2024

– A great visit to the Penguins.

Rizz off the charts pic.twitter.com/4rMZ4dPm7R – Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) February 17, 2024

– To listen to.

How will Marty handle being the bad guy!? @SimonTSN690 wants to know! Check out the latest episode of @TheStarters690 5 Questions Podcast here:https://t.co/CBN7jhj9e8#habs pic.twitter.com/sEGZ5ICu42 – Dave Trentadue (@davetrentadue) February 17, 2024

– I laughed too.

– Wow.