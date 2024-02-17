Skip to content
Training: a day of treatments for Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot

The Montreal Canadiens held a practice this morning in preparation for tonight’s game at the Bell Centre against the Washington Capitals, starting at 7pm.

The first thing we noticed was that forwards Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield did not take part, as they were both enjoying a day of treatment.

This is the second time this week that Nick Suzuki has missed a practice for a therapy day.

The Habs captain is clearly not at 100% right now, but that’s not stopping him from being dominant, as he’s enjoying his best streak of the season with at least one point in each of his last nine games (15 points).

It gets even better when you consider that Suzuki has 10 points in his last five games.

In short, despite the fact that he requires treatment quite regularly, the captain is dominant.

The Habs captain has yet to miss a game since joining the National Hockey League.

In Caufield’s case, he’s also on a good run (18 points in his last 14 games), even if he’s not at 100%.

In short, you don’t have to be 100% to perform well for the Canadiens!

As for the rest of the workout, Jordan Harris was seen participating in practice wearing a grey jersey indicating that he couldn’t receive contact.

So, he continues to progress.

Kirby Dach was also seen skating in tracksuits for a second time this week before regular practice.

Dach clearly won’t be back in the game this season, but it’s still positive to see him skating like this.

