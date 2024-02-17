Jake Allen: Stéphane Waite won’t give him any more matches after March 8

The Montreal Canadiens’ goaltending situation has been the focus of attention since the start of the season, and I’d even say since the opening of training camp.

The Habs didn’t want to lose Cayden Primeau to the waivers, and were forced to keep three goalies in the NHL, which was supposed to be a matter of weeks.

Well, we’re now almost to the last quarter of the season, and the Habs still have three goalies in their ranks.

Samuel Montembeault, Jake Allen and Cayden Primeau are all still in Montreal, while none of them have been placed in the waivers or traded.Martin St-Louis has been juggling this less-than-ideal situation since the start of the season, when he has had to find a way to give each of his goaltenders playing time, while trying to win as many games as possible.

St-Louis is doing his best, but it’s still not ideal for the three goalkeepers who are clearly affected by this three-man rotation.

The one who seems to be most affected by this rotation right now is veteran Jake Allen.The 33-year-old goaltender has been struggling this season, and has been even worse recently.

Allen’s string of poor performances isn’t helping his cause in this three-man rotation, which already doesn’t allow him to play often.

Right now, Allen has become a liability for the Habs, who would like to play Montembeault and Primeau more often.

The Habs have an obligation to respect Allen, an obligation Stéphane Waite wouldn’t respect.

Stéphane Waite wouldn’t play Jake Allen after the trade deadline if he’s still in the Habs organization pic.twitter.com/yPIWERSZQ6 – L’Antichambre (@Antichambre) February 17, 2024

Indeed, if Jake Allen is still with the Tricolore after March 8, and has therefore not been traded, the former Habs goaltending coach would still not play him and would only roll with Samuel Montembeault and Cayden Primeau.

It’s not a crazy idea, considering that these are the two goalies who are doing the best this season and giving the Tricolore the best chance of winning.

On the other hand, in a rebuilding season where the towel had been thrown in with regard to the playoffs before the season had even begun, playing Allen would be beneficial, given that he’s a real handful.

It would allow the Habs to respect their veteran while getting as close as possible to Macklin Celebrini and the first overall pick in the next draft.

So, yes, on merit, Allen shouldn’t play anymore. Logic would dictate giving Montembeault and Primeau as many games as possible.

However, the Habs are not in a must-win situation.

So it’s best to continue with this annoying three-man rotation until the end of the season, hoping that Allen will regain some of his form and boost his value, if only a little, on the summer trading market.

In short, it’s a shame to see Allen underperform like this because of a complex three-goalie situation, but at the same time, it’s up to him to pick himself up and show better things.

