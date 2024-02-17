Jake Allen must put in a big performance tonight

Jake Allen’s star has faded in Montreal, and considerably so. Caught in the three-man rotation, the goaltender rarely sees action, and when he does, it turns sour, especially lately. Nevertheless, he’ll be sent into the fray tonight when the Tricolore host the Washington Capitals at the Bell Centre, and he needs to bounce back.

Jake Allen will be in net against Washington tonight. Jake Allen gets the start in goal tonight against Washington.#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/TfhvqZALGu – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) February 17, 2024

While the showcase theory that he’s being sent into the fray to convince teams to want to trade for him is raised by many, it’s hard to believe that these recent performances help the Habs much. What’s more, NHL teams know him very well and know what they can get out of him.

I don’t understand why Cayden Primeau isn’t second in the rotation. If there’s one of the three goalies who needs to see regular action, it’s him. He’s still on the learning curve, and sitting at the end of the bench isn’t going to give the Tricolore any idea of his full potential.

One thing’s for sure, Allen is going to get another chance and he needs to put in a big performance. It won’t have a magical effect on other teams’ desire, but he’s at the stage where he has to help himself to get more starts and earn Martin St-Louis’ trust.

The comments have been almost unanimous since the Habs announced his departure tonight. It’s up to him to silence people by playing the way he’s capable of, because if he doesn’t, other comments like those made by Stéphane Waite yesterday will surface.

He mentioned that he would only play Primeau and Montembault after the trade deadline if Allen isn’t traded.

It’s a radical solution, but let’s hope Allen can play elsewhere. Let’s face it, he’s not having a good time, but a change of scenery could do him some good, and who knows, maybe revive him. Kent Hughes must solve the problem.

En Rafale

